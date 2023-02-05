Cundinamarca, Cauca and Norte de Santander, among the most affected.

Forest fires continue to grow throughout the country, according to what was reported by the National Disaster Risk Management Unit -UNGRD-.

The entity specified that among the most affected departments are Cundinamarca, Cauca and Norte de Santander, while alerting the other regions of the country to maintain permanent monitoring of any emergency that may arise.

Occasionally the cases are registered in the following areas of the country:

– Municipalities of Toribío and Corinto, Cauca, at least 257 hectares of vegetation have been affected by an active forest fire. The UNGRD activates air resources to address this situation.

– In the department of Cundinamarca, in the Sumapaz region, a forest fire caused damage “but it is already liquidated.”

– Norte de Santander, Colombian Civil Defense personnel support during the emergency caused by a forest fire in the municipality of Chitaga, La Rosa village. So far the fire has been 50% controlled.

– In the Santo Domingo Tacueyó páramo, Cauca, there is also an emergency situation due to a huge forest fire.

Faced with these emergencies, the UNGRD recommended that the departmental, municipal and environmental authorities of the Caribbean, Andean, Orinoquía and Amazon regions maintain monitoring of information systems and activate protocols for the preparation, care, control and extinction of fires.

“This in the presence of fires and burning that may occur in these regions in order to reduce the impact on the system of protected areas and other ecosystems,” the entity specified.

Zonacero

