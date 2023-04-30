Home » UNGRD calls for immediate evacuation in villages near the Ruiz Volcano
News

UNGRD calls for immediate evacuation in villages near the Ruiz Volcano

by admin
UNGRD calls for immediate evacuation in villages near the Ruiz Volcano

The UNGRD National Risk Management Unit requested the municipal councils to facilitate the immediate evacuation of all families residing in the 28 villages of Tolima, Caldas and Risaralda that are within a range of 15 kilometers from the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano that follows presenting instability and the flow of lahars could move through the rivers or streams surrounding its location.

Luis Fernando Velasco, director in charge of the UNGRD, presented the actions to strengthen the response preparation phase to be followed by the entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) due to the level of orange activity that is registering the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and said that the entity recommends an immediate evacuation in the places indicated by the municipal disaster risk management councils, given that the population located in this area would only have an evacuation time of approximately less than one hour.

Some sectors of 19 villages located in the municipalities of Herveo, Casabianca, Villahermosa and Murillo in the department of Tolima; eight in the municipality of Villamaría in Caldas and one in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda, are within the perimeter and must be evacuated preventively, according to the map provided by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

On the other hand, the populations that are in high threat located at distances greater than 15 kilometers from the Arenas crater should take into account that the flow of lahars could move along the Gualí River from its source to the mouth of the Magdalena River and would involve to the municipalities of Herveo, Fresno, Mariquita, Honda, Falán Palocabildo and Casabianca in Tolima, as well as the municipality of Guaduas, in the department of Cundinamarca.

See also  Shenzhen notifies home office workers to move computers from the company to their homes overnight – People – cnBeta.COM

In addition, the municipalities of Casabianca, Villahermosa, Murillo, Líbano, Lérida, Ambalema, Armero and Honda in Tolima are at risk due to the passage of the Azufrado river and the Lagunilla river from its source to its discharge into the Magdalena river, while the Recio river would cause damages as it crosses the municipalities of Murillo, Líbano, Lérida, Venadillo and Ambalema in Tolima, and the Claro and Chinchiná rivers would affect Manizales and the Caldas municipalities of Anserma, Neira, Palestina, Chinchiná and Villamaría.

You may also like

Head-to-head race as Paraguayans elect new President |...

UNT youth ask Manuel Rosales to be a...

Former Foreign Ministry official sentenced for processing false...

“Record-breaking” on the first day of the “May...

Late snow is a small ray of hope...

Fatima Bhutto’s wedding, who made this picture with...

Stage Francisco El Hombre measured the ‘temperature’ of...

New proceedings before the BVerfG

Model Hailey Bieber shared the most difficult moments...

Successful completion of the pedestrian bridge project of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy