UNGRD calls for immediate evacuation in villages near the Ruiz Volcano

The UNGRD National Risk Management Unit requested the municipal councils to facilitate the immediate evacuation of all families residing in the 28 villages of Tolima, Caldas and Risaralda that are within a range of 15 kilometers from the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano that follows presenting instability and the flow of lahars could move through the rivers or streams surrounding its location.

Luis Fernando Velasco, director in charge of the UNGRD, presented the actions to strengthen the response preparation phase to be followed by the entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) due to the level of orange activity that is registering the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and said that the entity recommends an immediate evacuation in the places indicated by the municipal disaster risk management councils, given that the population located in this area would only have an evacuation time of approximately less than one hour.

Some sectors of 19 villages located in the municipalities of Herveo, Casabianca, Villahermosa and Murillo in the department of Tolima; eight in the municipality of Villamaría in Caldas and one in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda, are within the perimeter and must be evacuated preventively, according to the map provided by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

On the other hand, the populations that are in high threat located at distances greater than 15 kilometers from the Arenas crater should take into account that the flow of lahars could move along the Gualí River from its source to the mouth of the Magdalena River and would involve to the municipalities of Herveo, Fresno, Mariquita, Honda, Falán Palocabildo and Casabianca in Tolima, as well as the municipality of Guaduas, in the department of Cundinamarca.

In addition, the municipalities of Casabianca, Villahermosa, Murillo, Líbano, Lérida, Ambalema, Armero and Honda in Tolima are at risk due to the passage of the Azufrado river and the Lagunilla river from its source to its discharge into the Magdalena river, while the Recio river would cause damages as it crosses the municipalities of Murillo, Líbano, Lérida, Venadillo and Ambalema in Tolima, and the Claro and Chinchiná rivers would affect Manizales and the Caldas municipalities of Anserma, Neira, Palestina, Chinchiná and Villamaría.