UNGRD does not let its guard down, before a possible eruption of the volcano

The general director (e) of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Luis Fernando Velasco, presented during a Political Control Debate carried out by the Fifth Commission of the House of Representatives the prevention and enlistment actions that are developing the entity before a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

“Our work is based on guiding the work of the departmental and municipal disaster risk management councils so that later, in a joint effort with the operating agencies of the National Disaster Risk Management System, the most appropriate decisions are made with in order to prevent a disaster from a possible eruption of the volcano”, said the general director (e) of the UNGRD, Luis Fernando Velasco.

The UNGRD has so far led a total of 12 Unified Command Posts (PMU) from the moment the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) confirmed the change in the level of activity of the volcano from yellow to orange. This, with the objective of strengthening the articulation and defining prevention commitments and response preparations by the entities that make up the System.

Likewise, the National Government launched Decree 0544 of 2023, which aims to modify the terms of the declaration of a National Disaster Situation due to the rainy season and the La Niña phenomenon, contemplated in Decree 2113 of 2022. , so that, through the Colombia Vital sub-account of the National Fund for Disaster Risk Management (FNGRD), the effects that a possible eruption of the volcano can be generated are addressed and mitigated.

“For the investment of new equipment we have $16 billion available to the Colombian Geological Service and we are attentive to find out what needs to be acquired. The resources are in the Sub-directorate for the Knowledge of Risk of the entity and Colombia can have the peace of mind that we are permanently monitoring the volcano”, pointed out the general director (e) of the UNGRD.

In addition, the UNGRD, together with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC), is in the process of contracting a satellite to enable the call service, via cell phone, with a view to guaranteeing communication with the authorities and the communities that are in the risk zone of Nevado del Ruiz.

The entity has also implemented a strategy with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to organize farms where endangered species can be relocated, with camps and means of transportation to guarantee their care by the owners. .

Regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of the high threat area, the UNGRD has committed itself to the mayors and governors of Caldas and Tolima, and the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) to guarantee it through awareness strategies for the families, with special attention to minors. The entity is also preparing official and voluntary shelters to benefit the communities in the area of ​​influence of the volcano.

Finally, thanks to an agreement between the UNGRD and the Colombian military forces, five work fronts were generated to optimize the evacuation routes reported by the municipal and departmental disaster risk management councils. The general director (e) of the entity affirmed that these roads will be finished in the shortest possible time to guarantee the life of all the communities that live in the threat zone in case they have to evacuate.