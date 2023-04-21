UNGRD presents prevention and preparation actions in Congress for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

The general director (in charge) of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Luis Fernando Velasco, presented this Thursday in the Fifth Commission of the House of Representatives the prevention and enlistment actions for the attention that the entity is developing in the face of a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

During a Political Control Debate, the official indicated that “Our work is based on guiding the work of the departmental and municipal disaster risk management councils so that later, in a joint effort with the operating agencies of the National Disaster Risk Management System, the most appropriate decisions are made with in order to prevent a disaster from a possible eruption of the volcano”.

In this sense, Velásco explained to the congressmen that the UNGRD, as the entity that coordinates the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD), has led 10 Unified Command Posts (PMU), from the moment the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) confirmed the change in the activity level of the volcano from yellow to orange.

In these meetings, the articulation was strengthened, prevention commitments and response preparations were defined by the entities that make up the System, emphasized the General Director in charge of the UNGRD.

Regarding the monitoring of the volcano, Velasco pointed out that: “For the investment of new equipment we have $16 billion available to the Colombian Geological Service and we are attentive to find out what needs to be acquired. The resources are in the sub-directorate for Risk Knowledge of the entity and Colombia can rest assured that we are permanently monitoring the volcano.”

In this regard, he stressed that the UNGRD, in a joint effort with the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC), are in the process of contracting a satellite to enable the call service, via cell phone, with a view to guaranteeing the communication with the authorities and communities that are in the threat zone of Nevado del Ruiz.

the evacuation

It is worth noting that the UNGRD, together with the mayors and governors of Caldas and Tolima, and the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) are committed to guaranteeing the evacuation of the inhabitants of the high threat area through strategies to raise awareness among families. .

The evacuation will have special attention to minors. In addition, the official and voluntary shelters will continue to be prepared to benefit the communities in the area of ​​influence of the volcano.

In relation to production and companion animals, the entity implemented with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development a strategy to organize farms where endangered species can be relocated, with camps and means of transportation to ensure their care by the owners.