Unhealthy Levels of Carcinogen Found in Montana Nuclear Missile Base Spark Cancer Concerns

Unhealthy Levels of Carcinogen Found at Montana Nuclear Missile Base, Causing Concerns about Cancer Outbreaks

WASHINGTON — The US Air Force has recently discovered unhealthy levels of a probable carcinogen in underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base, where an alarming number of military personnel have reported cancer diagnoses. The Air Force Global Strike Command stated that this discovery is the first step in a comprehensive examination of active US ICBM bases, addressing specific cancer concerns raised by members of the missile community.

In a statement released on Monday, the Air Force Global Strike Command revealed that two launch facilities at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana had levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that exceeded the thresholds recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). PCBs are oily or waxy substances classified as probable carcinogens by the EPA.

General Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, responded to the findings by issuing immediate instructions for the affected facilities to be cleaned up and to mitigate the potential exposure of military personnel and custodians to hazardous conditions.

The discovery came after The Associated Press obtained a military report in January, which confirmed that at least nine current or former Malmstrom missile personnel had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Fearing a potential outbreak, the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine conducted a study to examine cancer cases among the entire missile officer community.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that spreads through the lymphatic system responsible for fighting infections. New data from the Torchlight Initiative, a group of former missile launchers and their surviving family members, suggests there may be hundreds more cases of cancer of all kinds. According to their records, at least 268 soldiers who served at nuclear missile facilities or their family members have reported being diagnosed with cancer, blood diseases, or other related conditions over the past few decades. Among these reported cases, at least 217 are cancer-related, with 33 of them being non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

What is particularly astonishing about these numbers is the relatively small size of the missile officer community. Each of the country’s three Minuteman III ICBM bases typically has only a few hundred airmen serving in any given year. Since the start of Minuteman operations in the 1960s, there have been approximately 21,000 missile officers, according to the Torchlight Initiative.

To provide context, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that the general population in the United States experiences around 403 new cases of cancer per 100,000 individuals annually. Similarly, the American Cancer Society notes that non-Hodgkin lymphoma affects about 19 out of every 100,000 people each year.

The Minuteman III missile silos are located in Malmstrom, FE Warren AFB in Wyoming, and Minot AFB in North Dakota. Both male and female missile officers work in the underground launch control centers, where they supervise and, if necessary, launch silo-based nuclear weapons. Due to their duties, two missile officers may spend entire days on guard duty in underground bunkers, equipped to fire Minuteman III ICBMs upon presidential orders.

These missile silos and control centers were constructed over 60 years ago, and most of the electronic devices and infrastructure are decades old. Over the years, missile officers have repeatedly expressed concerns about ventilation, water quality, and potential toxins, all of which are unavoidable during their 24- to 48-hour shifts underground.

The Air Force’s discovery of PCBs at the Montana base was a result of visits made by its bioenvironmental team from June 22-29. The team collected water, soil, air, and surface samples at each of the missile launch facilities. Out of the 300 surface samples taken at Malmstrom, 21 detected PCBs. Of these, 19 were below EPA-established levels requiring action, while two exceeded those thresholds. No PCBs were detected in any of the 30 air samples. The Air Force is currently awaiting test results for air and surface samples taken at FE Warren and Minot, as well as soil and water samples from all bases.

The Air Force’s immediate response to clean up the affected facilities showcases their commitment to addressing the concerns of the missile community. As the investigation continues, it is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of all military personnel serving in these critical positions.

