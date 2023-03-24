Home News Unibo delivers Sigillum magnum to the historian Krzysztof Pomian – Emilia-Romagna
Unibo delivers Sigillum magnum to the historian Krzysztof Pomian – Emilia-Romagna

“Pomian has taught us a lot about our past and present as Europeans, about the history of ideas and practices that have shaped modern and contemporary Western culture.” These are the words of Giovanni Molari, rector of the University of Bologna, who today presented the sigillum magnum of the university to the historian Krzysztof Pomian. It is the university’s highest honor.
The conferment ceremony took place in the apse hall of Santa Lucia and was preceded by a lecture given by the Polish historian, entitled “Aldrovandi and curiosity. From Bayle to Buffon”, during which Pomian retraced the history of curiosity and spoke of the posthumous fortune of Ulisse Aldrovandi, a Bolognese natural history scholar at the dawn of the modern age whose 500th anniversary is being celebrated.
