UNICEF denounces a deadly attack against a Haitian family at Christmas | AlMomento.net

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has condemned the recent deadly attack on a family in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two minors. The attack, carried out by an armed group, also resulted in the kidnapping of four family members in the Croix de Bouquet district during Christmas.

The Unicef Office in Port-au-Prince has denounced the incident and highlighted that such murders are unfortunately not isolated. According to Bruno Maes, the head of the organization in the country, from July to September 2023, Haiti was the scene of 88 serious violations of children’s rights, with 37 resulting in the tragic loss of life or injuries during armed conflicts.

During this time period, the National Police recorded 1,239 homicides, a significant increase from 577 in the same period in 2022. Kidnappings also rose to 701 victims, representing a 244 percent increase. Additionally, areas controlled by armed groups, such as schools, health facilities, and protection services, have also been targeted.

The country continues to suffer from rampant gang violence, mainly affecting the capital, with almost half of the population, approximately five million people, in need of humanitarian support. The Unicef representative emphasized that serious crimes, including homicides and kidnappings, are increasing at an unprecedented rate, particularly in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and the department of Artibonite.

The situation in Haiti is dire, with ongoing violence and the violation of children’s rights. Unicef has called for urgent measures to address the escalating violence and to ensure the safety and protection of children in the country.