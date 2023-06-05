Unicef ​​names 13-year-old activist as first environmental defender in Latin America





UNICEF named francis veraa Colombian activist 13 years oldas the “first youth defender of the environment and climate action” in Latin America and the Caribbean, within the framework of the World Environment Daywhich is celebrated this Monday.

«I feel very proud of this opportunity that Unicef ​​gives me today, especially for Latin America and Spain and that allows us to continue raising our voices together to continue working for the climate justice and environmental peace“Vera declared in a statement released this Monday by the UN agency.

For his part, the regional director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for Latin America and the Caribbean, Garry Conille, said that he is “impressed by the passion, determination and articulation of Francisco, only 13 years old, for fighting climate change.

He added that in Unicef ​​they are “excited to work with him as an advocate for environmental and climate action to make sure that the voices of the youth of our region are heard by those who can and should make the right decisions.”

Vera, an adolescent defender of the right to a “healthy environment” born in Bogotá and currently living in Spain, joins a group of young defenders of environmental and climate action from Unicef ​​who have the objective that “every child and girls grow and develop on a greener, healthier, more sustainable and safer planet”.

By joining the group, Vera “will have the opportunity to inspire more children and adolescents to be part of the change that the world needs, but she will also be able to reach decision makers to demand the participation of children in decisions related to the environment and the climate, among others that directly affect them”, reported Unicef.

Vera is collaborating with Unicef ​​for the meetings and negotiations of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change (SB58) that will take place in Bonn, Germany, from June 5 to 15, 2023, according to the information.

This young activist has carried out informative work for years through the group ‘Guardians for Life’, a movement that he himself created in 2019 in order to “promote environmental awareness” and “incentivize new leadership”, according to a 2021 publication. from the UNICEF website.

According to Unicef, “thanks to his presence on social networks, a virtual program of environmental activism and a network of schools, Francisco multiplies his fight for climate action, children’s rights, climate justice and human rights.”

«Every day families and children in Latin America and the Caribbean suffer the devastating impact of climate change and environmental disturbances, be it hurricanes, floods or droughts. Educating people, especially youth about climate action is no longer an option,” Conille noted. EFE