Home » Unicef ​​reported that 190 children died in the fighting in Sudan
News

Unicef ​​reported that 190 children died in the fighting in Sudan

by admin
Unicef ​​reported that 190 children died in the fighting in Sudan

Fighting between military factions vying for power in Sudan has caused the confirmed death of 190 children and injured 1,700, UNICEF, the United Nations agency for the protection of children, denounced this Friday.

This figure only includes children who managed to reach medical care centers carried by their relatives and who died there, so it is believed that the real number of minors killed is higher, UNICEF spokesman James Elder acknowledged in a statement. press conference in Geneva.

In addition, this figure only covers the first eleven days since the start of hostilities, on April 15, due to the fact that armed violence makes it increasingly difficult to collect information on the ground about the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) said this Friday that the conflict in Sudan has caused the death of 551 people and that almost 5,000 people have been injured.

Medical facilities, from primary care centers to hospitals, are coming under attack of various kinds, with 28 reported incidents.

The first consequence of this situation is that only 16% of medical establishments in the capital Khartoum -the urban area most affected by fighting between military factions vying for power- operate at full capacity and 60% have stopped fully function. confirmed the WHO.

Likewise, the UN pointed out that no country in the world should return Sudanese to their country under the current circumstances, whether they are refugees or migrants, since this may pose a risk to their lives due to the armed conflict that has broken out between rival military factions. who are vying for power.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Baoji Important News Work hard to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is aware that there are 845,000 Sudanese refugees, the vast majority in neighboring countries, but also in Europe, North America and Malaysia, in addition to an unknown number of migrant workers abroad.

“Refugees and migrants abroad, even if they are not part of the asylum system, should not be returned or expelled, even if they have expired visas or passports,” UNHCR Director of International Protection Elizabeth told reporters in Geneva. So.

(With information from EFE)

You may also like

Stickers on Regenerate glitches prevent fatal crashes –...

They find a young university student buried near...

The 10 best books on slavery

REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

Congress had ‘white smoke’ in the conciliation of...

Tangshan Iron Mine Accident Investigation Results: Leaders of...

Cumbidanovu dam, four bids for the works contract....

“COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency”...

Free way to panela exports

Freedom of the press in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy