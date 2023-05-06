Unicef ​​reported that 190 children died in the fighting in Sudan

Fighting between military factions vying for power in Sudan has caused the confirmed death of 190 children and injured 1,700, UNICEF, the United Nations agency for the protection of children, denounced this Friday.

This figure only includes children who managed to reach medical care centers carried by their relatives and who died there, so it is believed that the real number of minors killed is higher, UNICEF spokesman James Elder acknowledged in a statement. press conference in Geneva.

In addition, this figure only covers the first eleven days since the start of hostilities, on April 15, due to the fact that armed violence makes it increasingly difficult to collect information on the ground about the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) said this Friday that the conflict in Sudan has caused the death of 551 people and that almost 5,000 people have been injured.

Medical facilities, from primary care centers to hospitals, are coming under attack of various kinds, with 28 reported incidents.

The first consequence of this situation is that only 16% of medical establishments in the capital Khartoum -the urban area most affected by fighting between military factions vying for power- operate at full capacity and 60% have stopped fully function. confirmed the WHO.

Likewise, the UN pointed out that no country in the world should return Sudanese to their country under the current circumstances, whether they are refugees or migrants, since this may pose a risk to their lives due to the armed conflict that has broken out between rival military factions. who are vying for power.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is aware that there are 845,000 Sudanese refugees, the vast majority in neighboring countries, but also in Europe, North America and Malaysia, in addition to an unknown number of migrant workers abroad.

“Refugees and migrants abroad, even if they are not part of the asylum system, should not be returned or expelled, even if they have expired visas or passports,” UNHCR Director of International Protection Elizabeth told reporters in Geneva. So.

(With information from EFE)

