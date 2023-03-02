© Reuters. The UniCredit logo on a smartphone screen. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration



MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit (BIT:) will bring to the shareholders’ meeting the proposal of the board of directors to increase the salary of chief executive officer Andrea Orcel by 30%.

This was reported by a source familiar with the situation.

With a salary package of up to €7.5 million a year, Orcel was already among the highest paid bank executives in Europe. The Board announced last year that it would evaluate a possible increase in the CEO’s remuneration based on 2022 results.

Since Orcel’s arrival in April 2021, the stock has more than doubled, boosting the bank’s market capitalization by nearly €20bn and ensuring its return to the eurozone blue-chip index this week after seven years.

