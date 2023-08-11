Unidentified Aerial Encounters and Drone Incidents: Unusual Events Over Arizona’s Military Training Skies

Unusual Aerial Encounters Raise Concerns in Arizona Military Training Skies

Since January 2020, the skies over Arizona, United States, have become a hotbed of strange and unexplained sightings. Military training exercises have been interrupted by encounters with small unidentified objects, often seen in groups of up to eight. Pilots have also reported sightings of objects flying at altitudes of up to 36,000 feet and speeds reaching Mach 0.75. In an alarming incident, a drone even collided with and damaged an F-16 Viper.

Reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) document these events over a three-year period, with many of the objects being labeled as drones, despite actually being unidentified. Journalist Marc Cecotti and Adam Kehoe researched these reports further, obtaining partially redacted documents from the US Air Force Center for Security through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). They discovered a concentration of unusual aerial encounters in the Southwest region of Arizona in 2021 and developed an interactive online tool using the FAA’s public database of drone incidents.

Arizona houses several notable military bases, including the Luke Air Force Base and the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Luke Air Force Base serves as a vital training hub for F-35 and F-16 aviators. On the other hand, Davis-Monthan hosts squadrons with a diverse range of aircraft, such as the A-10 Warthog and EC-130H Compass Call, and operates as a renowned military aircraft depot.

Additionally, Arizona is home to various bases for the Arizona Air National Guard, including the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, situated about 140 miles southwest of Luke, plays a crucial role in testing and training and houses F-35 squadrons. Several training territories in Arizona, such as the Barry M. Goldwater range, are in close proximity to Luke AFB and MCAS Yuma. The state also features Military Operation Areas (MOA), recognized as Special Use Airspace (SUA) by the FAA.

The rising interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) has sparked an increased focus on reporting unknown objects. The US Congress is demanding greater clarity on these matters, particularly in response to allegations of cover-ups made by David Grusch, a former intelligence official and Air Force veteran.

Arizona has previously witnessed UAP sightings and drone activity. In 2016, a Tucson police helicopter encountered a mysterious drone, and in 2019, The War Zone revealed the presence of drones near the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. There have also been reports of UAP encounters near the New Mexico border, not to mention the famous Phoenix Lights incident in 1997.

However, not all reports between 2020 and 2023 can be considered significant. The surge in these events may be attributed to an increase in commercial drones. Nonetheless, the FAA and the Air Force have records of notable episodes involving military aircraft and groups of objects in the air, some at elevations not typically associated with standard drones.

For instance, on March 25, 2021, F-35 pilots near Casa Grande reported seeing a “Large White UAS…at 24,000 feet.” UAS stands for unidentified unmanned aerial systems. On March 1 of the same year, F-35s near Glendale spotted a “blue/green UAS at 36,000 feet.” It is important to note that initial reports from the FAA do not provide detailed follow-up investigations, and many conclusions in the Air Force documents are omitted.

The growing concerns surrounding these unusual aerial encounters demand further investigation and analysis. As the mystery deepens, the need for transparency and understanding becomes ever more pressing.