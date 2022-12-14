Unifarco, leader in Italy in the development, production and distribution to pharmacies of cosmetic, nutraceutical, dermatological, medical device and make-up products, announces the successful signing of the fourth supplementary contract with the union representatives.

The innovative and cutting-edge model that has always characterized Unifarco is confirmed, based on the involvement and active participation of employees in company performance. With the Company Observatory and the work groups, Unifarco organizes moments of active listening, sharing of information and ideas. These moments are useful for forming managerial decisions and nurturing a sense of community and participation in corporate life. Among the most important groups, the one relating to “training and social responsibility” and the one dedicated to “health and safety” stand out.

The model of organizational flexibility was also confirmed through the application of elastic clauses which offer room for maneuver to adjust working hours to the actual workload.

This organizational flexibility allows for better performance in terms of quality and customer service. The fruits of these performances are shared with all workers through the participation bonus which can exceed 3,000 euros for each employee thanks to increases linked to individual assessment and constant presence in the company.

The package relating to welfare measures is progressively growing and includes, among other initiatives, reimbursement for school textbooks, fees for nursery school and summer camps, Christmas shopping vouchers, the 365 wellness project which provides for healthy eating in the canteen, after work sports.

Unifarco also continues to guarantee a fund to help employees in situations of need and has allocated 10,000 euros per year for scholarships aimed at encouraging the academic careers of the children of its employees.

“We are proud of this contractual renewal which confirms and reinforces the model of participation and involvement that characterizes our reality” comments Luigi Rampino HR Director of Unifarco. “The company has developed over the years thanks to a strong imprint of the founding partners who have always believed in the involvement, relationship and centrality of people. This spirit is reflected in our supplementary contract and in our management model which has recently also embraced the path of benefit company”.