Against the shortage of white coats, Unifarco runs to the aid of Ulss 1 Dolomiti and provides accommodation in Sedico for medical specialists. This is the first example of this type in Veneto.

The accommodation, which can accommodate up to three people, is located at If I say halfway between the hospital of Belluno and that of Feltre and is already in use by two postgraduates in Gastroenterology from the University of Padua, Federica Bertellini and Giorgia Corrà, who are about to conclude their two months of operation in the Belluno healthcare company .

With this accommodation the housing possibilities rise to four to facilitate the arrival of doctors in the province. The apartment in Via Sant’Andrea in Belluno and the guest rooms of the San Martino and Santa Maria del Prato hospitals are added to the Sedico apartment.

“It is a problem that we have been hearing for some time”, Ernesto Riva, president of Unifarco said today, Thursday 27 October, “because even in our company we host about forty graduates or undergraduates who come to do internships with us and therefore we have identified of the lodgings in Santa Giustina for guest use. When theUlss she contacted us to help her find an apartment for their resident doctors, we immediately activated. We have therefore entered into a lease contract for this accommodation for three years and whose costs from rent to utilities are at our expense ».

«L’initiative is unique of its kind, so much so that other Veneto healthcare companies have moved to copy the Belluno example, “said Patrizia Burda, who directs the specialization school of Medicine of theUniversity of Padua.

«To tell the truth, the collaboration with Unifarco started last year when it hosted some medical specialists in its guesthouse. Then this year it completely materialized with this accommodation. Unfortunately, our territory has difficulty in attracting doctors, so making an apartment available for postgraduates is an important opportunity that allows young doctors not only to get to know our medical excellence but also perhaps to stop here “, concluded the director. general of the Ulss, Maria Grazia Carraro.