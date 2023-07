The first edition of Fatshi Cup, a tournament of the Union of Central African Football Federations (UNIFFAC) starts this Saturday, July 1 at the Stade de Martyrs.

This first edition will take place with 4 nations and not 6 as initially planned.

In the opening match, the Leopards under 20 of the Democratic Republic of Congo will meet the Panthers of Gabon at 3:30 p.m.

Gabriel Zakuani, assistant coach of Leopards U-20, says his foals will bring joy to the people:

