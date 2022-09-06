Home News Unification bankruptcy, Renato Soru indicted: trial in February 2023
Unification bankruptcy, Renato Soru indicted: trial in February 2023

Unification bankruptcy, Renato Soru indicted: trial in February 2023

ROME. The gup of Rome has indicted the entrepreneur Renato Soru, former governor of Sardinia, and others in the context of the proceedings relating to the bankruptcy of the newspaper the Unity. The trial was set for February 13th. Against Soru and others the charge is bankruptcy through distraction and dissipation. Soru, defended by the lawyer Fabio Pili, appears in the proceedings for his role as shareholder carried out from 2008 to 2015 in relation to the management of the newspaper.

