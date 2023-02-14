Home News Unified Command Post analyzed acts of violence and insecurity in Arauca – news
News

Unified Command Post analyzed acts of violence and insecurity in Arauca – news

by admin
Unified Command Post analyzed acts of violence and insecurity in Arauca – news

The cowardly manner in which two criminals murdered a service station worker in the municipality of Saravena the night before, for stealing the product, was recorded on security cameras.

The events occurred late in the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, at the La Pavita Service Station, in the place known as La Pava, the exit route to the Ruta de La Soberanía and the municipality of Cubará.

The unfortunate worker was identified as Cristian Cepeda, affectionately known as “Compotica” who did not resist the assailants, was shot at neck level, dying instantly.

Dressed in black and hiding their faces with helmets, the criminals, after stealing the money and murdering the employee, took a motorcycle and fled.

People close to the victim assured that he was a hard worker, helpful and a good person, for which they demand that the authorities capture those responsible for the crime.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  "Paloterapias" for criminals in Yopal are becoming more frequent – ​​news

You may also like

IACHR condemns deprivation of nationality to opponents in...

Provincial Party Committee Secretary Yi Lianhong presided over...

Ciudad Mutis: the Las Marianas bridge was restored

Captured in Cali one of the most dangerous...

Zhejiang held a meeting of provincial party members...

Cauca, Antioquia and Chocó the departments most affected...

Fear for marches affects commerce in the center...

Fanaticism screwed us.

The “15-minute” elderly care service circle can be...

In Medialuna a master builder was shot to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy