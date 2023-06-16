UNIMAGDALENA commemorates World Oceans Day with a day “ALL FOR OUR SEA”

Tourist service providers from Pozos Colorados and students from the IED Pozos Colorados participated in this activity in favor of ocean conservation.

In order to commemorate On World Oceans Day, the University of Magdalena led the fun day – practice called “Todos por nuestro mar”, with the aim of recognizing the importance of the oceans on the planet and socializing measures for their conservation.

The beach in the Pozos Colorados sector was chosen for students from the FDI from Pozos Colorados and providers of tourist services in the area, received talks in favor of raising awareness of the care of the oceans, which are the main lung of the planet.

Tourist providers from the Pozos colorados area and students from the IED Pozos colorados enjoyed the day.

Allied institutions such as the Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta – Dimar, the group for the Protection of Tourism and National Heritage, and the Environmental Police, led the talks on ‘Environmental conservation strategies’, ‘Regulations, solid waste management and care of the Marine Fauna’ and ‘Tourism and ecotourism regulations’.

“For the University of Magdalena it has always been strategic to be facing the sea, its care, its preservation and its sustainability, to guarantee that future generations can also enjoy it”, expressed the specialist engineer William Retamozo Chávez, Director of Social and Productive Development of UNIMAGDALENA.

“All for our sea” It allowed us to create a sense of belonging and learn more about the actions that can be taken to protect these bodies of water that are a source of life and sustenance for humanity.

“I congratulate the University of Magdalena for bringing their classrooms to the streets, the best way to avoid situations is for people to be aware of what they generate, the impact they can have on these spaces that must be conserved and take special care. ” said Major Juan Camilo Correa, Sectional Chief of Protection and Special Services of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police.

this house of Higher Studies through the Vice-Rector for Extension and Social Projection, solid waste collection was carried out on the beach, and a manifesto to the sea was signed where those attending the activity, through a symbolic act, were able to express their commitment to the conservation and protection of the oceans.

The professor of the IED Pozos Colorados, the biologist Aldo Aquiles Galofre Falla, declared “I want to thank the University of Magdalena and its Ocean Chair for inviting us to this day, this workshop on World Ocean Day, the truth is that it is a very enriching activity”