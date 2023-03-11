The University of Magdalena made several academic and cultural activitiesin order to recognize the great role played by the female sex in the Alma Mater and in commemoration of the month of Women.

Initially, students, teachers and officials participated in the conversation “History has a woman’s name”, an event that included the participation as guests of the Master’s degree Elizabeth Cordoba Pinedodirector of the Early Childhood Education Degree program, as well as the master nurse Aneth Rivas Castro, director of the Postgraduate and Continuing Education Center.

In the same way, the psychologist Jeimmy Polo Rojas, director of Student Development, Laura Villalba, a student of the Early Childhood Education Degree program, and the nurse Alison Llanes Lobo, who recounted how with tenacity and struggle they have managed to overcome adversity.

The activity was attended by Doctor Pablo Vera Salazarrector of this House of Higher Studies, who sent a message to women to be happy and continue striving to achieve their goals. “Keep writing your own story with the feminine side of life, the color you want, so that your dreams come true.” Said Vera Salazar.

In Colombia, as of 2022, there were a total of 167 femicides and 8,000 cases of sexual violence reported against children and women.

Different students belonging to the University’s literary workshop recited poems and the theater group exhibited the dramatized “Life and work of Florence Nightingale”, known for being a pioneer in nursing.

Entrepreneurship Fair

Another of the activities organized by the Department of University Well-being and which caused great appreciation among the attendees, was the entrepreneurship fair, called “Mujer Unimagdalena emprende”, in which students and mothers who were heads of households were able to show different products such as fashion, accessories, food, details and many more.

Luz Karime Bustamante, a fourth-semester student in the Foreign Languages ​​with an Emphasis in English program said. “It seems to me a good initiative of the University that has opened this space for us women so that these small enterprises are seen and supported by our same colleagues.” she expressed.

Likewise, the woman Unimagdalena He was able to enjoy a great tribute with an afternoon of music, culture and theater, in which the institution’s fusion, tropical orchestra and vallenato groups performed.

