Unimayor launched its University Editorial Seal – news

The work focuses on the production, dissemination and dissemination of bibliographic publications, the result of the institutional and inter-institutional work of the academy.

In a protocol act, attended by representatives of the social and academic sectors of the department, the Colegio Mayor del Cauca University Institution (Unimayor), launched and presented its Editorial Seal, a commercial brand that will support university intellectual production under quality criteria , trust and institutional identity.

In the second semester of 2022, the process to develop the Institutional Editorial Seal began and in March 2023, the Editorial Policy was approved by the Board of Directors of the Institution, giving way to a dynamic that will support editorial management and guarantee its quality through an adequate editing process, collaborative and interdisciplinary work.


The Editorial Unimayor seal establishes a work dynamic focused on the production, dissemination and dissemination of bibliographic publications, the result of the institutional and inter-institutional work of academic actors, which are framed in a scientific, artistic and cultural nature. That is why it seeks to strengthen the dissemination and promotion of the results of the research groups, classroom practices and collective and inter-institutional academic work.

University Institution Colegio Mayor del Cauca, cloister of La Encarnación.

With this achievement, the Colegio Mayor del Cauca University Institution assumes the editorial as a strategic factor to consolidate its missionary functions of teaching, research and social projection.

