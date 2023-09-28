Home » Unimayor research architect won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University – news
News

Unimayor research architect won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University – news

by admin
Unimayor research architect won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University – news

In total, 90 research proposals participated, of which 12 were winners.

With the proposal ‘The soundscape of cities is in danger’, the architect and researcher at the Center for Urban Studies, CEU, of the Colegio Mayor del Cauca University Institution, Unimayor, M.Sc. Julián Grijalba, won the award Icarusfrom the University of Santiago de Compostela, USC, which recognizes the best socioeconomic applications of research developed at this university and the impact they generate in the social and environmental spheres.

This project by researcher Unimayor deals with how sound experiences in urbanized areas are increasingly less preferred and accepted by citizens, which leads to various adverse effects on the health, well-being, identity and attractiveness of many cities around the world.

“In fact, when we perceive urban sound, not everything is bad, there are also broadly pleasant and positive sounds (that of urban parks, for example), which are right now our most valuable resource to improve, preserve and promote soundscapes. healthy and balanced in the city,” said Julián Grijalba, explaining that “the application proposed in the contest was Urbanphony, an artificial listening and analysis system to save the soundscapes produced by cities around the world and provide soundscapes healthier and more balanced.”

Likewise, it is important to indicate that the proposal is developed within the framework of the direction carried out by Mantra, the soundscape research strategy supported by the Urbanphony project executed by Unimayor with financing from the Ministry of Sciences, Technology and Innovation of Colombia.

Architect Julián Grijalba, won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University.

In total, 90 research proposals participated, of which 12 were winners, an important recognition for the researcher, taking into account that the award Icarus It stands out for its scientific rigor and innovation with social impact.

See also  For the first time, a female rector is leading the University of Rostock | > - News

The University Institution Colegio Mayor del Cauca, Unimayor, highlighted its researcher, M.Sc. Julián Grijalba, for taking his knowledge beyond the limits of the academy and urged the university population in general to actively participate in scientific projects that can contribute to social, environmental and economic development at a national and international level. .

At the same time, it invites its students to be part of the incubators and research groups that its faculty has, or to immerse themselves in the training centers and laboratories of the Institution, with which they will be able to strengthen their academic and professional processes, from the classroom.

You may also like

Xi Jinping Calls for Greater Efforts in Women...

Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD...

Fake Accounts and Tosha Khana Case; Asif Zardari...

Cuban Government Acknowledges Difficulties in Guaranteeing Regulated Food...

Young university student was found dead inside a...

Jiangmen City Emphasizes Implementation of General Secretary Xi...

Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on...

We will not leave this friendship

North Korean Regime Adds Nuclear Power Status to...

Get ready: this is what the marches will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy