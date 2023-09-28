Unimayor research architect won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University – news

In total, 90 research proposals participated, of which 12 were winners.

With the proposal ‘The soundscape of cities is in danger’, the architect and researcher at the Center for Urban Studies, CEU, of the Colegio Mayor del Cauca University Institution, Unimayor, M.Sc. Julián Grijalba, won the award Icarusfrom the University of Santiago de Compostela, USC, which recognizes the best socioeconomic applications of research developed at this university and the impact they generate in the social and environmental spheres.

This project by researcher Unimayor deals with how sound experiences in urbanized areas are increasingly less preferred and accepted by citizens, which leads to various adverse effects on the health, well-being, identity and attractiveness of many cities around the world.

“In fact, when we perceive urban sound, not everything is bad, there are also broadly pleasant and positive sounds (that of urban parks, for example), which are right now our most valuable resource to improve, preserve and promote soundscapes. healthy and balanced in the city,” said Julián Grijalba, explaining that “the application proposed in the contest was Urbanphony, an artificial listening and analysis system to save the soundscapes produced by cities around the world and provide soundscapes healthier and more balanced.”

Likewise, it is important to indicate that the proposal is developed within the framework of the direction carried out by Mantra, the soundscape research strategy supported by the Urbanphony project executed by Unimayor with financing from the Ministry of Sciences, Technology and Innovation of Colombia.

Architect Julián Grijalba, won the Icarus award from the Santiago de Compostela University.

In total, 90 research proposals participated, of which 12 were winners, an important recognition for the researcher, taking into account that the award Icarus It stands out for its scientific rigor and innovation with social impact.

The University Institution Colegio Mayor del Cauca, Unimayor, highlighted its researcher, M.Sc. Julián Grijalba, for taking his knowledge beyond the limits of the academy and urged the university population in general to actively participate in scientific projects that can contribute to social, environmental and economic development at a national and international level. .

At the same time, it invites its students to be part of the incubators and research groups that its faculty has, or to immerse themselves in the training centers and laboratories of the Institution, with which they will be able to strengthen their academic and professional processes, from the classroom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

