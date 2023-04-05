Electronic flag – Rabat It is the protest of the national strike over the days of the current month of April against a group of arbitrary decisions of the management of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, and about these arbitrary decisions, the union coordination for the users of the National Office of Electricity and Water issued a communiqué, which Al-Alam received a copy of, which stated:

In front of the insistence of the management of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, to ignore the demands of users and not to open channels of communication with the social parties, and its complete absence, and its approach is a policy of escaping forward, especially in light of radical and unprecedented transformations that the water and electricity distribution sector will know in our country, and in flagrant violation of the principle of sharing in The management of the public utility stipulated in the Kingdom’s constitution, which was recommended by the recent correspondence of the head of government, and who called for the need to open sectoral dialogues in order to find appropriate solutions to the various outstanding issues, and with regard to our sector, perhaps the most important of them, among others, is the issue of transferring the distribution network and its users to the multi-service regional companies Pursuant to Chapter 16 of the draft Law No. 83-21 on its creation, which appears from the available and derived data and according to the current legislative procedure, that the process of its creation remains a matter of time and that confronting it requires a national bloc that necessitates a broad involvement of all citizens, all political and trade union bodies, and all actors interested in preserving On the generality of the distribution sector and the purchasing power of citizens.

When these companies are created, private capital, at the medium and long-term level, will become the master of the situation and will be involved in these companies, and will not be subject to any actual control or direction, whether by the territorial authorities or groups, and we have the best example in the experience of delegated management companies.

For all these data, the office administration deals with this exceptional and dangerous event, with complete disregard for users and social parties. Rather, a number of steps are taken, especially by the public administration, to present users and distribution networks in a plate of gold to regional companies, which will force the office to manage its complete bankruptcy by itself. Within a few years, this will push him to sell his shares in regional companies and open the way for greedy capital to acquire and penetrate through his gate.

We, in the union coordination, declare the statement, our rejection of this method of structuring the distribution sector, and we renew our demand that these companies be under the auspices of the office as a leading institution in production and distribution.

Believing in trade union coordination and his conviction, the communication adds that dialogue is the most effective way to solve all outstanding problems, and his keenness on social peace, and in the face of the neglect and reluctance of the public administration, and its failure to respond to calls for dialogue to hold meetings to discuss these demands and other issues included in his demand file.

Whereas, trade union coordination has contacted the administration to hold a meeting with the Director General to discuss these demands and other issues of his claim file, on many occasions, noting that trade union coordination has always been keen to maintain its vision and orientation towards permanent social peace, and its conviction that dialogue is the means The most effective way to solve all problems, and in the face of the developments of multi-service companies and the challenges that have become posed to manage the distribution sector, it will be reckless, adventurous and risky. Engaging in downloading these workshops without finding solutions to the problems in which users of the water sector are floundering and dragging them with them for years, which requires urgent solutions, In implementation of the recommendations of the trade union coordination held on March 26, 2023, which called for a denunciatory struggle program, the trade union coordination announces the organization of a national strike on April 12 and 13, 2023, followed by a national strike on April 27 and 28, 2023, with a protest pause on Friday, April 28, 2023 in front of the public administration. Against closing the door to communication and dialogue completely and unjustified by the administration, and not resolving the pending demand files such as the file of deleting the minimum ladders, the file of the evidence holders, the blockage file in cells 10, 18, 22, the file of improving retirement, improving wages, improving and improving the social aspect, and approval The general administration to transfer users to regional companies without their consultation and approval, as well as the ambiguity surrounding the fate of the “transferred” users and the fate of their gains and rights, and the uncertainty that defines the future of the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water, and continuing to hit the principle of equal opportunities in appointment to positions of responsibility, and continuing to take Horizontal transfer decisions without taking into account the right of employees to compete for these positions, the delay that professional and internal exams face every year, and depriving a group of employees of moving through the transfer of a job position. In addition to the files that are current and have a direct impact on the interests of users and their professional destiny.

At the end of its communication, the trade union coordination called on the users, both male and female, to engage in these stations of struggle and intensive and responsible participation in order to preserve their just and legitimate rights, the first of which is to open the door for communication and dialogue to discuss all outstanding demands, and to ensure the minimum limits for the functioning of the facility to provide citizens with safe drinking water.