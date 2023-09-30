Union membership: the coffee backbone

Edna Yolima Calderon Ome

Unionism and representativeness play a fundamental role in the functioning of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, FNC, and in promoting the interests of coffee producers in Colombia and abroad, which is why, in Huila, as in the 22 coffee-producing departments, the union and participatory structure of the FNC allows coffee growers to unite, communicate and collectively address the permanent challenges facing the coffee business.

Since the creation of the FNC in 1927, the importance of this union is reflected in several key aspects:

Participatory Democracy: The FNC promotes the active participation of coffee growers in decision-making. This ensures that the Federation’s policies and actions truly represent the interests of the coffee community.

Empowerment and leadership: Through union leadership programs, producers are trained to assume leadership roles for the social, environmental and economic development of their communities. This strengthens the ability of coffee farmers to influence the direction of the industry.

Two-Way Communication: From the Extension Service, which is the direct contact of the Federation with the coffee growers and their families, a close relationship is established where effective communication is essential. The FNC uses information technologies to establish two-way communication channels between coffee growers and the institution. This ensures that the concerns and needs of producers are heard and addressed.

Representative Structure: The Federation has a hierarchical structure that ranges from the municipal committees to the National Congress of Coffee Growers. This structure allows coffee farmers to elect their representatives and ultimately participate in decision-making at the national level.

Inclusion: It is encouraging to see an increase in the participation of women and young people in union leadership bodies. This reflects a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the coffee industry.

Democracy: The coffee elections to elect the municipal and departmental committees demonstrate the legitimacy and representativeness of the Federation. The participation results are higher than the presidential elections of the countries Colombia, Bolivia and Chile. The union representatives are vital for the institution, since they also manage investment resources for their communities, given that they know first-hand the most significant needs that exist in rural areas, being a testimony of the confidence of the coffee growers in their union.

In summary, unionism and representation are the backbone of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, allowing coffee producers to join, influence and prosper in the coffee industry. These principles are essential to address ongoing challenges and ensure a sustainable future for coffee farmers in Colombia.

