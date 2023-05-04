Union organizations reject the kidnapping of the rancher Heriberto Urbina and demand his release

Different unions such as Sintraminal, Sintramineros, Sintramined, Sintramicol and others expressed their rejection of the kidnapping of the rancher and businessman Heriberto Urbina Lacouture, whose whereabouts have been unknown since April 24 when he was abducted by armed individuals in the municipality of Curumani.

“We ask the national government, civil, military and National Police authorities to take the necessary actions to achieve their release. It is not fair that in our country these types of crimes continue to occur that affect the integrity of people like Mr. Heriberto Urbina who has fought for the progress of the livestock sector in our region.”, the syndicalist unions pointed out through a statement to the public opinion.

Due to this kidnapping, different demonstrations have been held in rejection, such as a march in the municipality of Chiriguaná, where the victim is from.

The Government of Cesar is also offering $50 million pesos for information that leads to the whereabouts of this 85-year-old man.

In this department there are two hostages, the other person is Amalia Arroyo, who was kidnapped from the rural area of ​​Tamalameque at the end of March. Nothing is known of her whereabouts and for information in this case the authorities offer $40 million.