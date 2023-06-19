Union to strengthen social collectives

Having an active citizenry, groups that seek the harmonious development of a territory, is vital to have a better quality of life. Bearing this in mind, the Frisby Foundation and the Sociedad de Mejoras de Pereira ProRisaralda join efforts to train NGOs in the metropolitan area, through a training program that aims to reinforce knowledge in corporate governance, strategic planning, management of resources and measurement of results and impact.

This strategy arises in response to the needs evidenced in the dialogues between young people and businessmen, which have been in development since the social outbreak in 2021, in an exercise that has allowed the recognition of gaps and opportunities, has facilitated the construction of a network and has boosted trust between communities, institutions and the private sector.

In these meetings it was identified that although Pereira is a city with a great diversity and number of NGOs, most of these organizations need to strengthen their capacities, skills and tools for the achievement and management of resources, planning and strategic thinking, among others.

Carolina Posada, Manager of Sustainable Development of the Frisby Foundation, mentioned in this regard that it is important to support and strengthen the knowledge of those who lead social initiatives, since “the work of the third sector is inspiring the best intentions for altruistic purposes, and when dealing with In order to improve the lives of human beings, it is very important to document and capitalize on learning so as not to repeat mistakes”.

For her part, Ana María Cuartas, executive director of the SMP ProRisaralda, commented: “with the Frisby Foundation and other allies that are part of the Youth Strategy, we have decided to continue adding and contributing value for a better territory for all, and this Once we have focused these efforts on providing a training cycle for social organizations that reflect the civility that characterizes us so much as Pereirans and put so much effort, love and dedication to build social fabric in communities that require support to promote progress and well-being ”.

Cuartas Saldarriaga added that through eight practical theoretical sessions the capacities and knowledge of 10 NGOs will be strengthened, improving their performance, visibility and management capacity, in financial issues, strategic planning and execution, community relations and measurement of results and impact. . “These organizations are doing extraordinary social work, they represent the best of our civility and public spirit to help others, so they deserve all the efforts to strengthen them so that they can continue developing more solid programs.”

The NGO strengthening program is aimed at people who have a leadership role in a social organization in Pereira and Dosquebradas. The social group must have been in operation for a minimum of two years to be eligible for the program. Registration details can be found at the following link: bit.ly/FormacionONG

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

