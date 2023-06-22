Home » Union votes – Indefinite rail strikes threaten in Germany
Union votes – Indefinite rail strikes threaten in Germany

“Still ready to negotiate”
“We will now start preparing for the ballot, with all the associated consequences. This makes indefinite strikes possible,” said EVG boss Martin Burkert. “We are still willing to negotiate.” In order to come to a conclusion, Deutsche Bahn now has to “do a good job”. “We are not asking for the impossible. It is our colleagues who ensure that buses and trains run every day despite all the adversities for which they are not responsible and rightly expect appropriate payment for this,” said Burkert.

