Karl Lauterbach has now declared the corona pandemic over. According to its own statements, the Union now wants the measures to be critically reviewed in the Bundestag. It’s time for a “constructive and critical review,” said Tino Sorge (CDU), health policy spokesman for the Union faction.

Critical review – what will Lauterbach say about it?

“In view of the end of the corona restrictions, the Union is in favor of a critical review of the measures. “Three years after the first lockdown, it’s time for a constructive and critical review,” said the health policy spokesman for the Union faction, Tino Sorge (CDU), told the “Rheinische Post”.

German corona policy could be evaluated with a federal-state commission or a committee in the Bundestag. It must be about the decision-making processes between the federal and state governments and the proportionality of some measures. The most important lesson from the pandemic is “that we must approach future health crises with a sense of proportion”. Tough measures resulted in “serious collateral damage,” Sorge said. This must be considered “much more” in future crises. At the same time, the health politician said that research into long-Covid and the long-term effects as well as the expansion of corresponding treatment options are the central tasks of the coming months. That must now be “driven forward with vigour”, so Sorge.”

