Unionism, May 1st and the extreme right

By: Ariel Pena

The great ideological confusion that has existed in Colombia, as a result of not knowing how to handle political concepts well, has led the government of Gustavo Petro to label those who are in the opposition or who do not support his reforms as ultra-right, giving that name a meaning quite capricious, without any historical rigor according to the French Revolution, where the terms left and right originated; which would show that the extreme right has to do in its practical application, especially with the Marxist dictatorships that are perpetuated in power, and in no way with ideologically anti-communist positions, as some pseudo-intellectuals would have you believe, given that the first expressions of anti-communism were given by the libertarians in the 19th century, when they repudiated the entelequias of Karl Marx.

It is irregular, according to the historical tradition of the trade union movement in the world, for a government to call a demonstration on May Day, which is contrary to the autonomy of labor organizations, since only in communist dictatorships unions led by cliques of the regime are used to march in their support, as is the case in Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, China, North Korea and Vietnam, among others; and in the Colombian case there have been particular circumstances, such as May Day 1936, with President Alfonso López Pumarejo who from the balcony of the Palace greeted the working crowd, who had managed to create the first trade union center on August 10, 1935, with the name of CTC (Confederation of Workers of Colombia) of which it is necessary to remember that in April 1976, its president José Raquel Mercado, was kidnapped and assassinated by the Marxist guerrilla of the M-19.

In the years 2020 and 2021 in the vast majority of countries on the planet, it was not possible to commemorate International Workers’ Day with the large mobilizations that traditionally took place, because of the Chinese Communist Party, which is unquestionably the cause of all calamities. that the human species has experienced with Covid-19, by not giving an early warning about what the plague represented, since the Chinese nomenclature did not care about the havoc that women and men of different conditions were going to suffer in the world for the virus; then, this date should serve the workers to defend democracy and repudiate communist totalitarianism.

On Monday, May 1st, International Workers’ Day is commemorated once again, remembering the Chicago martyrs, who 137 years ago offered their lives, in defense of freedom and for better living and working conditions. Emphasizing that these heroes followed the teachings of the First Workers’ International in the 19th century, where libertarian ideals crushed the totalitarian dogmas of Karl Marx who considered the State as a kind of beneficent yoke, in order to lead the peoples to the misery as a necessary condition for the existence of a communist dictatorship. The above would be a monumental demonstration so that Marxism with its different currencies no longer exists on the face of the earth, because it is an anti-historical aberration.

A great falsehood that is sold, that is to say that Marxism is the revolutionary theory for the emancipation of the workers, because as the First International taught “The emancipation of the workers is the work of the workers themselves”, without communist parties of no laya, so we must be emphatic that the class struggle is a Marxist hoax to sow hatred and violence, given that what matters to the communist elites is power eternally.

The Marxist nonsense says that with the abolition of classes comes the extinction of the State, which causes hilarity, when it is known that with communism in power regardless of the fur, they seek to have nations subjected to perpetual dictatorships, then what abolition of the state? That is why the libertarians, anticipating what would happen with the Marxists running the State, ridiculed and unmasked Marxism.

Since that time, Marxism has been considered a simple bureaucratic hoax to deceive the proletariat, having examples of the anthropological and historical failure of totalitarian communism today, in cases such as Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea, and on that path they intend to lead Latin American nations by placing them under the tyranny of 21st century socialism.

The sacrifice of the Chicago martyrs whose names were: Albert Parsons, August Spies, Adolph Fischer and George Engel, was not in vain, and a better world is possible as they dreamed, but without the pettiness of unproductive speculative capital and without the statism of the Marxist-Leninist sect that seeks through barbarism to submit other mortals to their insane instincts, hence the followers of Marx and his sympathizers, if they knew how to discern what Labor Day means, they should be ashamed to commemorate it, since the martyrs from Chicago never shared the Marxist fallacies that, as we said before, are based on the misery of the masses to make them more submissive to the communist cliques.

With its different denominations, communism in Latin America outrages the memory of Bolívar, Martí, Zapata, Pancho Villa, Sandino, Gaitán and even Perón, among others, using them for its dictatorial ambitions, and in the same way it takes advantage of important dates such as the First de Mayo, ignoring history, for the sake of unscrupulous objectives and attacking union independence which the Chicago martyrs taught with their sacrifice.

On this May Day of 2023, Democratic Unionism must have the capacity to mobilize and convoke in the country, remembering the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for a better world, where there is no political or economic oppression of any kind; Therefore, it cannot be that, due to the guidance of the Petrista government, a date dedicated to the movement of workers is being used, mistreating union independence. Highlighting that unequivocally the union leaders are the genuine and natural representatives of the workers, although some have allowed themselves to be contaminated by the communist narrative.