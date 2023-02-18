The academic abnormality in the public schools of Pereira did not see the light at the end of the tunnel this week either. Students continue to be sent home at different times. For this reason, the status of this process was consulted with the Provincial Prosecutor of Pereira, Leonardo Reales, to have an overview.

“We have been at the table with the teachers’ and rectors’ unions, progress has been made by the municipality in the hiring of administrative personnel and the complementarity of plant personnel. The information they give us is that progress has been made to 80% of the hiring of personnel, which is the reason for this staggered strike that has been taking place in the education sector. Our insistence was that the contract be achieved at the end of this week, but it was not possible due to the contractual technicality”.

The Ministry of Education sent the attorney a report for the week, which explains why the contract could not be concluded and that is that they upload the contract to the platform, you have to wait a few days, then the interested party must accept. “What the unions expect is that people be there physically and the technicality is a matter of interpretation and acceptance. Of 332 people who were needed, 131 remain to be linked and they depend on approval from Secop, which is getting out of hand, the secretary told me.

Cipher

15 institutions are missing due to staff, according to the report submitted to the attorney general.