Luca Visentini will be the new general secretary of the Ituc, the world confederation of trade unions. It is the first time of an Italian in this role. Visentini, born in 1969, has been at the helm of the European Trade Union Confederation for seven years. The election will take place tomorrow in Melbourne (Australia), where the fifth ITUC congress is underway.

Bombardieri’s announcement (Uil)

The announcement of the victory of the Italian candidate was made by the leader of the UIL, Pier Paolo Bombardieri, delegate to the international congress: «The proclamation will take place tomorrow (in Italy it will be the night between Sunday and Monday), but – specified Baretta on social – the result is now official: Visentini obtained an overwhelming majority, winning with 72% of the votes against 25% in favor of the other candidate, the Turkish Kemal Özkan, supported, among others, by the German trade union, the Dgb. It is a great result for our country – Bombardieri underlined – also the result of the unitary commitment of CGIL, CISL and UIL. It is a great recognition of Luca’s work and professionalism. It is a great satisfaction for Uil which – concluded Bombardieri – for the first time, has its own manager at the helm of the international trade union movement”. “Best wishes to my friend Luca Visentini for a good job”, a “good and competent trade unionist who has arrived at the head of the world union”: this is how the general secretary of the Cisl Luigi Sbarra greets the news.

Best wishes from Letta and Orlando

«Congratulations Luca Visentini. Wonderful news from an Italian new leader of the world organization of trade unions. Well done Luke!” So tweets the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta.

The carreer

Visentini, born in Udine, has been a member of Uil since 1989. His first role was that of youth work manager. After a few assignments at the regional level, in 1996 he became a member of the general council of the executive committee of the Uil and general secretary of the Confederal Labor Chamber of Trieste. Among the various positions held, he has dealt with collective bargaining and wages, dialogue between the social partners, industrial, economic and labor market policies, welfare and public services, as well as human resource management and communication .

In 1997 he worked at European level becoming President of the Interregional Union Council (CSI), which brings together Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Croatia. He was elected Confederal Secretary of the ETUC during the 12th European Trade Union Congress in Athens in May 2011. After the ETUC Paris Congress in October 2015, where he was elected Secretary General