IVREA. If there is one argument that the CGIL, CISL and UIL consider crucial in the program of the new government at the helm of Italy since September 26, it is the tax reform.

This is confirmed by Luca Cortese, Uil secretary, Angelica Liotine of the CGIL and Stanislao Patalani of Cisl. “Tax reform is the priority, because the fight against tax evasion would produce many benefits, including that of recovering resources to be allocated to investments and the strengthening of the welfare state – comments Cortese. – It is important to give answers to the population groups with medium-low incomes: the recovered resources could be used to relieve citizens, passing from health to education, up to an increase in net wages without sending public finances into crisis . We also reiterate our no to the flat tax, an unfair taxation ».

The issue is also of fundamental importance for the CGIL: «We have drawn up ten proposals to be submitted to the new government. The fight against tax evasion and insecurity have a place of primary importance – explains Liotine. – Other points include overcoming the Fornero law, with the proposal to retire at 62 or with 41 years of contributions, overcoming the Jobs Act, reduced working hours, extra-profit taxes, the establishment of a minimum wage and the transition from the flat tax, on which we do not agree, to a progressive system of tax rates. The theme of work, together with that of the tax authorities, is central among the important points for the CGIL. In fact, we also ask for minimum wages for entry into the world of work and the elimination of pirate contracts ».

The CISL also proposed to all parties a social agenda with the important points on which to work for the good of the nation and the well-being of citizens: “We have always been an autonomous trade union, which refrains from taking sides with one or the another party – says the Canavese representative Patalani. – A week ago a national social agenda was drawn up based on the issues considered fundamental for the development of Italy. After the pandemic, the labor market went into crisis and we currently have 17% permanent contracts: precariousness is one of the evils to be fought. At the same time, women’s work, the most affected during Covid, and the inclusion of the disabled and protected categories must be supported. Unfortunately, a topic that the parties have talked little about in this electoral campaign is safety at work: they have all spent too little ».

Like the other trade unions, the CISL also insists on income policy and the social security system: «It is necessary to stipulate a social pact to guarantee fair and just development – continues Patalani. – Super-profits must be taxed and the current social security system must be reformed: we ask that people can retire at 62 with 41 years of contributions to overcome the staircase of the Fornero law, exactly as happens in other European states. Furthermore, the tax reform is necessary to find useful funds to heal other branches of the public world. The unsolved problems, especially in the Canavese area, concern mobility, transport, rail and road connections that need to be reformed, without forgetting the energy transition, safeguarding the environment and our production chains “.

Whoever is elected in Canavese will have an important task: «Whoever wins and has a representative role in our territory will have to encourage investments – concludes Patalani. – We need to create a system for the Canavese area, supporting it both at the metropolitan city level and at the national level ». –