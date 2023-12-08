UNIR trains 150 officials and 50 community health monitors against child malnutrition in Ecuador, which threatens 20.1% of children under 2 years of age

This November 30 is the National Day to Fight Chronic Childhood Malnutrition in Ecuador. The scourge can affect 50,000 of the 265,000 children born in the country each year. This university’s project seeks to strengthen institutional and local capacities for the prevention of child malnutrition. Also, to design behavior change strategies regarding early childhood feeding and care. The project has two fundamental lines: on the one hand, it seeks to strengthen institutional and local capacities for the prevention of child malnutrition.

The International University of La Rioja (UNIR), through the Transfer and Research Institute (ITEI), has launched a project to prevent and reduce chronic childhood malnutrition in Ecuador. This scourge currently affects the 20.1% of the population under two years of age. If not addressed accurately, it can affect a 50.000 of the 265.000 children born in the country every year.

The project has two fundamental lines: on the one hand, it seeks to strengthen institutional and local capacities for the prevention of child malnutrition and, on the other, to design behavior change strategies regarding early childhood nutrition and care, based on scientific evidence.

To date, UNIR has trained 150 officials of the Technical Secretariat Ecuador Grows Without Child Malnutrition (STECSDI) to promote intersectoral coordination in the territories already 50 health monitors community in nutrition and family health.

The research, which will last four years, will be implemented in rural communities or peri-urban neighborhoods in the provinces of Chimborazo, Bolívar, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Pichincha, Cañar, Cotopaxi, Guayas, Esmeraldas and Santa Elena.

According to Pilar VillenaUNIR researcher and expert on the right to food in humanitarian contexts, food security and nutrition, “The key to this project lies in strengthening research capacityanalysis, articulation and implementation of policies and strategies, to adequately permeate each territory.”

To do this, “at UNIR we are strengthening these powers for officials and community health monitors, who are the ones who are with families day by dayresolving doubts and problems related to child malnutrition.”

Furthermore, the researcher remembers that malnutrition is a multi-causal problem that requires “a good coordination at local level from various areas such as health, education, agriculture and healthcare.”

For their part, “health guards are volunteers from their own communities. With the training we provide at UNIR, we seek to make them able to identify risk situations that lead to a greater predisposition to suffer child malnutrition and that families can count on qualified and close support to avoid it.”

“Thanks to online training we can reach areas that are difficult to access to be able to carry out formations of this type. In addition, we have a virtual mentoring service that allows you to solve any problems you may have. difficulties and support during the learning and implementation process.

Among the risks that Pilar highlights regarding chronic childhood malnutrition is the consumption of untreated water, a poorly varied diet, the problems that affect the possibility of maintaining exclusive breastfeeding during the first 6 months, attending birth and postnatal check-ups at health services.

Project aligned with UNICEF’s 1,000 days for life

For training, UNIR has a multidisciplinary team made up of doctors and researchers in the area of ​​health, nutrition and specialist professionals focused on the strategy of 1,000 first daysfollowing the UNICEF proposal to treat child malnutrition from conception to two years of age, a sensitive time for greater malnutrition and which can last over time.

In this sense, the UNIR researcher clarifies that “the consequences of chronic childhood malnutrition not only affect the adequate development of the minor and his family, but at the community level it will be a person who you will not be able to enhance all your future capabilities to contribute to the development of their community.”

When the boy or girl receives a good upbringing, he or she has a better chance of surviving, growing up in a healthy way, and fully developing his or her thinking, verbal, emotional and social skills. That’s what those mean 1,000 days for lifeaccording to UNICEF.

