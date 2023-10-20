Unite and Cooperate for a Prosperous Future: The Global Response to President Xi Jinping’s “One Belt, One Road” Speech

Unite and cooperate to embark on a new journey of “One Belt, One Road” development— The world’s response to President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third “One Belt, One Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum

President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum has received a strong response from the international community. The speech, held at the Great Hall of the People, outlined the achievements of the past 10 years and announced China‘s support for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. The international community views this as an important message of unity, cooperation, and win-win cooperation, and it lays out a blueprint for the new development journey of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Tonga Finance Minister Teofilusi Tiuetti was impressed by President Xi Jinping’s announcement of China‘s support for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. He believes that these actions will drive more countries to unite and work together to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

David Monyaei, director of the Africa-China Studies Center at the University of Johannesburg, praised President Xi Jinping’s speech for its insight into the current international situation and the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. He believes that the initiative has reached an important milestone in the past 10 years and has achieved historic achievements, extending its cooperation from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have signed cooperation documents, reflecting the global appeal of the initiative.

The speech also highlighted the notable projects that have already been successful. Moses Oziambo, a reporter for Kenya’s “Star”, mentioned the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, a landmark project of the China-Kenya Belt and Road Initiative. The railway has been operating for over six years, driving local economic growth and promoting connectivity in the East African region.

Mahmood Hasan Khan, Executive Director of the Center for South Asian and International Studies in Islamabad, Pakistan, praised the results of cooperation between Pakistan and China in building the “Belt and Road”. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has been influential in promoting transportation and energy infrastructure, while the agricultural cooperation project has achieved fruitful results in improving agricultural production and income.

Melaku Mulualem, a senior researcher at the Ethiopian Institute of Strategic Affairs, considered Ethiopia as a model for China-Africa cooperation in jointly building the “Belt and Road”. The projects include a riverside green development project in Addis Ababa, an industrial park built by Chinese companies, and the China-African Union African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters project.

Sergei Komishan, the executive director of the Russian petrochemical giant SIBUR, emphasized that the “One Belt, One Road” initiative promotes connectivity and economic and trade development in the co-building countries. He praised the strategic coordination and trade exchanges between Russia and China under the framework of the initiative.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that the achievements of the past 10 years are precious and the experience is worth summarizing. He expressed that mankind is an interdependent community with a shared future, and only win-win cooperation can accomplish great things. The spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for jointly building the “Belt and Road”.

The international response to President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech highlights the importance of unity, cooperation, and the benefits of joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. Countries around the world are embracing this initiative, as it promises development, prosperity, and a closer community with a shared future for mankind.