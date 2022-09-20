Unite our will and go all out – Jiaxing Technician College organizes anti-typhoon and anti-typhoon work



Strong winds and strong grasses, shocking waves crashing on the shore… This year’s No. 12 typhoon “Plum Blossom” made landfall on the coast of Putuo Mountain, Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province at around 20:30 pm on September 14, 2022, and the maximum wind force near the center reached 14 when it landed , which is highly destructive. Anti-Taiwan is the “mobilization order”, and anti-Taiwan is the “Assembly Number”. In the face of the severe test brought by the typhoon “Plum Blossom”, all the teachers and students of Jiaxing Technician College went all out to devote themselves to the anti-typhoon and anti-typhoon work.

1. Plan ahead and take responsibility

When the “Plum Blossom” approached Zhejiang Province step by step, the school had urgently held a promotion meeting for the prevention and resistance of typhoon and typhoon. At the meeting, the spirit of the work conference on flood prevention and resistance against typhoon of the Municipal Education Bureau was conveyed, and all departments and offices were required to quickly start various prevention and control measures against typhoon. Emergency measures to fight against typhoon, comprehensive inspection of various school facilities, always pay attention to the situation of teachers and students in the school, the whole school works together, and resolutely builds the school’s safety line of defense against typhoon and typhoon.

2. Stand by and enter the state of “warning”

In the face of the “Plum Blossom” attacking “strong”, all departments of the school immediately took active action. The school’s logistics support department resolutely implements the superior’s deployment, and the department is concentric and implemented to everyone. The department held an emergency meeting to launch the emergency plan for preventing typhoon and floods in the department. Each group performed its own duties and cooperated in a division of labor: the material group expedited the procurement of emergency flashlights, sandbags, raincoats and other anti-typhoon materials, and all of them were in place on the morning of the 14th; maintenance; Before the typhoon came, the team inspected various doors and windows, construction sites, etc. of the school one by one, carried out maintenance and reinforcement, checked and dredged various sewer pipes, eliminated all potential safety hazards, and left no dead ends; ensured the food safety of teachers and students in the school.

All departments and divisions work together to check and fill vacancies when the “big exam” of “Plum Blossom” is approaching. The Student Affairs Office and the School Youth League Committee actively responded to the call of the school party committee, organized student youth to participate in anti-Taiwan propaganda activities, and effectively improved students’ awareness and ability to prevent typhoon. The campus broadcasting station broadcasts the latest information on the typhoon “Plum Blossom” to all students, and issues anti-typhoon tips, and immediately makes detailed requirements for student safety education and school safety management during the typhoon.

3. Stick to your post and protect campus safety

At 8:00 p.m. on the 14th, “Plum Blossom” arrived as scheduled, the typhoon raged, and the wind and rain roared on the campus. Zhang Yongfang, secretary of the party committee and dean of the college, personally led the class and was on duty at the school late at night, closely inspecting the campus dynamics and visiting students living on campus; all functional departments and departments arranged for middle-level cadres and teachers to be on duty on duty at the school to protect the safety of students.

4. “Plum Blossom” exits, “Little Red Riding Hood” debuts

This morning, the typhoon “Plum Blossom” finally came to a “curtain call”, and the tree “stumps”, fallen leaves and garbage left by “Plum Blossom” can be seen everywhere on the campus. This week, the students who were on duty in 3Q7S for weekly experience education started to clear the obstacles as soon as they returned to school. Under the premise of ensuring their own safety, the students from the two classes in the east and west areas united and cooperated, had a clear division of labor, did a good job of clearing obstacles in the rain, and restored the “look” of the campus roads. The “Little Red Riding Hoods” became the most beautiful piece after the typhoon. “Red” landscape.

Under the close cooperation of all departments and divisions, the school is united and united to maintain the peace of the school’s teachers and students!