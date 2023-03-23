One of the world‘s leading suppliers of light stabilizers for plastics in a wide range of high value-added industrial applications, UniteChem was officially listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), one of China‘s three major independent stock exchanges and third by market capitalization and global fundraising, after the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

“We are very pleased and excited to have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Our initial public offering was accepted ahead of our expectations and provides us with an excellent introduction into the international equity trading community as we continue our growth path in these challenging times,” said Junyi Lin, CEO of UniteChem Group. “I would like to thank all the staff at UniteChem who have worked hard to make this run smoothly. We are now in an excellent position to secure the funding we need to significantly expand our manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio and logistics to serve a growing customer base. With this we will further strengthen our vision of the 3 Rs (Reliable, Responsive and Respectful) to be reliable, responsive and respectful”.

By listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, UniteChem aims to raise approximately $80 million to support ongoing and future investments across all areas of its plastics additives manufacturing business. With growing production capacity for intermediates and end products at several major manufacturing sites in China and an expanding network of sales, service and warehousing facilities in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, the company generated of more than 300 million euros.

The IPO will also enable UniteChem to ensure security of supply to customers and its own upstream integration. The product range includes a complete series of Hals (light stabilizers based on inhibited amines), UV absorbers, antioxidants, flame retardants, heat stabilizers and nucleating agents for raw materials and technopolymers intended for the automotive, electrical and electronics, coatings, agricultural, sports, fabrics and fibers.