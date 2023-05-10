United municipalities become more competitive

Santa Rosa de Cabal, the second most competitive municipality in tourism in the country, carried out an exchange of knowledge and experiences in this area with the municipality of Balboa, and through this alliance seeks to continue promoting both destinations.

The Santa Rosa de Cabal University Corporation (UNISARC) was the setting for the first 2023 version of the Business Roundtable between tourism service providers from the Municipality of Las Araucarias and Balboa.

“Santa Rosa de Cabal is linked to the accompaniment in the process of how it has developed as a sustainable destination, until it is the second most competitive at the national level… this is a very valuable space, very important for growth”, stated Sebastián Villalba Hernández, secretary of Tourism, Culture and Competitiveness of the municipality of Santa Rosa.

A total of 34 small businessmen from the municipality of Balboa were present at the Business Roundtable, who in turn were participating in the tourism product design diploma with an emphasis on digital platforms, a Unisarc program in partnership with the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers from Risaralda.

“What we are looking for is that they begin to generate more capacities in what has to do with their ventures, we are also looking for them to be able to enter the process of Technology in Tourism and Heritage Administration, which the university has through the diploma, a process of approval”, stated Andrés Patiño, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Special Programs of Unisarc.

Balboa also seeks to consolidate a unique gastronomic offer and there it is already possible to find not only the banana hamburger, but also the Chapolera hamburger that pays tribute to coffee women.

DESTINATION IN STRENGTHENING

Thus, Balboa, known as the Balcony of the Andes, seeks through this exchange to strengthen its strategies to continue consolidating itself as one of the department’s favorite tourist destinations, “we want, through this exchange of experiences, to learn from the second certified destination in the country , which is Santa Rosa, for us to continue advancing in the construction of our tourist product”, said Miriam Mesa Salgado, director of Tourism of this municipality.

It was known that, although for Santa Rosa de Cabal the differentiating element in the department are its hot springs, for Balboa it is ultimately its landscapes, since from this municipality you can see 21 more municipalities in the departments of Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda and North of Valle del Cauca.

“We have a unique landscape, our value offer has to do with the coffee process from its harvest to the cup, also cocoa, the transformation of the cane, we have several mills where you can live the experience of syrup, melao, the candies, the bleached ones, we are a municipality with a direct connection to nature, we also have hiking ”, Table added.