United Nations calls for countries and companies to move forward in regulating artificial intelligence

The HIM will ask for more transparency from companies that use platforms that use tools of artificial intelligence (IA) and will seek a common position of the countries on these technologies.

In a telematic round table held a week before the sixth “AI forever” conference, which will take place in Geneva next week, the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martincalled for more transparency on artificial intelligence.

“Transparency is a fundamental vehicle for non-discrimination (…) and when we talk about data we have to make sure that it is used for the good of humanity,” said the American.

Bogdan-Martin also expressed concern about the gender, racist, religious or cultural prejudices that may be behind the codes of artificial intelligence technologies.

In this sense, he encouraged the participants who will attend the next ITU summit in Geneva to reach agreements and regulations on this matter.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

The Deputy Director General of Social and Human Sciences of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has also pronounced, Gabriela Ramoswhich has cited the environment, work, health or education as some of the scenarios in which regulation of artificial intelligence is more necessary than ever.

Among the countries and global players that have already shown their willingness to adopt regulations on this type of technology, Bogdan-Martin and Ramos have cited China and the European Union (EU).

The organizers hope that the Geneva summit will be attended by more than 3.000 personas.

At the conference, not only will the different regulatory scenarios of artificial intelligence be discussed, but also innovative projects will be shown, especially in the field of humanoid robotics.