Leaders of the world‘s poorest countries expressed their frustration and bitterness at the United Nations summit on Sunday at the treatment of rich nations.

At the ongoing Least Deprived Countries (LDC) summit in Qatar’s capital Doha, many leaders called for billions of dollars in aid pledges from developed countries to help fight climate change and avoid poverty. gave

President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archangel Twadera, addressed the meeting and said that his country, rich in resources but poor, has been looted by Western powers.

Towadira said that 55 million people of the country cannot understand why their country is among the poorest countries in the world even after 60 years of independence despite having vast reserves of gold, diamonds, cobalt, oil and uranium.

He added that our country has always been misused by certain western powers for their strategic benefits.

According to him: ‘Since our independence we have faced a systematic looting and this happened due to political instability supported by some western powers or their allies.’

But on the first day of this meeting held every 10 years, there is no major announcement of the provision of money, except for the six million dollars that the host country, Qatar, will give to the United Nations programs.

None of the major leaders of the world‘s major economies are participating in the five-day meeting.

In a meeting with LDC leaders on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for $500 billion to be mobilized for social and economic transformation.

The LDC leaders demanded that industrialized countries fulfill their pledge to provide $100 billion annually to combat global warming.

Leaders from Africa and the Asia-Pacific region called for financial assistance.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, whose country is due to leave the LDC soon, said poor countries “deserve” financial aid for development and the environment.

Sheikh Hasina said: ‘The international community must renew its commitment to real change in poor countries. Our nations do not ask for charity. We simply want the implementation of the commitments made by the international community.’

The Zambian president said the money supply was a ‘credibility issue’.

Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said LDCs cannot afford another decade of neglect.

Nepal is also scheduled to leave the LDC club by 2026, joining the group of middle-income countries.

Narayan Shrestha said that since LDC status was established five decades ago to provide trade concessions and cheap loans to poor countries, they have been fighting a great war against poverty, hunger, disease and illiteracy.

He said that till now only six countries have got out of LDC status which some countries consider as ‘stigma’.

According to Radio Pakistan, the LDC Summit will continue till March 9 in which Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address tomorrow (Monday).

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on Sunday on a two-day official visit.

He will participate in the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha. The Prime Minister will address the conference tomorrow.

The Emir of Qatar will host a reception in honor of the participating Heads of State and Prime Ministers.

The meeting saw hundreds of business executives participating in a parallel private sector forum.