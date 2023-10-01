United Nations to Vote on Resolution Authorizing Multinational Anti-Gang Force Deployment to Haiti

UN Security Council to Vote on Multinational Anti-Gang Force for Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE – In an effort to curb the escalating gang violence and restore security in Haiti, the United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a resolution authorizing the deployment of a multinational anti-gang force to the Caribbean nation. The force, led by Kenya, will assist the Haitian National Police and work towards stabilizing the country to facilitate the long-awaited presidential election.

The resolution, drafted by the United States, accepts Kenya’s offer to head the multinational security force and makes it clear that it will be a force outside the United Nations and will be financed through voluntary contributions. The force’s primary objective will be to counter the growing influence of powerful gangs that have seized control of important highways, hampering the transportation of vital supplies, including food and other goods.

The mission will also focus on protecting crucial infrastructure sites and transit points such as airports, seaports, and key intersections. It aims to build local police capacity by planning and conducting joint security support operations to improve security conditions in Haiti.

Furthermore, the Security Council’s approval will authorize the adoption of “urgent temporary measures on an exceptional basis” to prevent loss of life and maintain public safety. The mission’s leaders will be required to brief the Security Council on rules of engagement, financial needs, and other matters before the full deployment of forces.

Haiti, a country ravaged by violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses, has been in dire need of international assistance to address these issues. The resolution condemns the increasing violence and violations that undermine peace, stability, and security in Haiti and the region. These include kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, human trafficking, homicides, extrajudicial executions, and arms trafficking.

If approved, it will be the first time a force has been deployed to Haiti since the United Nations’ stabilization mission in 2004, which was mired in a sexual abuse scandal and the spread of cholera. However, concerns have been raised about the Kenyan-led proposal, particularly regarding allegations of torture, lethal force, and other abuses committed by the country’s police force.

To address these concerns, the resolution emphasizes the need for preventive measures against sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as investigations into the backgrounds of all personnel involved. It also demands immediate investigations into allegations of misconduct. Additionally, wastewater management measures and other environmental controls should be implemented to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

The size of the force is yet to be determined, although the Kenyan government has previously proposed sending 1,000 police officers. Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have also committed to sending personnel to support the mission. The United States, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, has pledged logistics and $100 million to support the Kenyan-led force.

Notably, the resolution states that the Security Council intends to impose additional sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, also known as “Barbecue,” who leads Haiti’s largest gang alliance. Chérizier, a former police officer, has warned that he will fight any armed force suspected of committing abuses.

The proposal comes after almost a year of pleas from Haiti’s prime minister and other senior government officials for the immediate deployment of a foreign armed force to combat violent gangs that control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital. UN statistics reveal that from January 1 to August 15, over 2,400 people in Haiti were killed, while more than 950 were kidnapped and 902 injured. The violence has also displaced over 200,000 people, who now find themselves living in makeshift shelters after their communities were pillaged by gangs.

The resolution’s approval will mark a significant step towards restoring peace and stability in Haiti, as well as paving the way for the upcoming presidential election. The international community’s commitment to combating gang violence and assisting the Haitian people is crucial in ensuring a brighter and safer future for the Caribbean nation.

(AP)

