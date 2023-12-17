United States: Accused of four murders lured victims with promise of buried gold | USA

Washington Man Charged with Four Murders, Accused of Luring Victims with Promise of Gold

SEATTLE — A Washington state man, Richard Bradley Jr., who was already jailed awaiting trial for a murder case, has been charged with three additional murders. Prosecutors allege that he lured the four victims by asking them to help him dig up gold.

Bradley, 40, was initially charged in May 2021 with first-degree murder in the death of Brandi Blake, 44. Her body was discovered buried in a sprawling park in the city of Auburn, Washington. In the past two weeks, prosecutors have filed three more murder charges against Bradley for the shooting deaths of a father and adult son in May 2021, and for the 2019 death of a man whose remains were found near Blake’s grave.

According to deputy district attorney Thomas O’Ban II, Bradley is accused of using the same plan in each of the deaths. Allegedly, he would tell the victims that he needed their help to dig up a cache of stolen gold, take them to a wooded area, murder them, and then steal their vehicles and any possessions inside.

In court documents, it was revealed that Emilio Maturin, who was 36 years old when he was last seen alive in July 2019, was another victim. His girlfriend reported him missing two weeks later. She disclosed to detectives that she overheard Bradley tell Maturin that he needed help unearthing gold buried in Auburn. Maturin was initially skeptical but agreed anyway. Maturin had a habit of carrying large amounts of money with him and was carrying approximately $15,000 in cash when he was last seen.

Blake disappeared in early May 2021 shortly after winning $20,000 at a casino. Like Maturin, she was known for carrying large amounts of cash. Investigators found her body in a shallow grave in the park that same month, along with three human ribs about 30 feet away.

Bradley’s defense attorney did not respond to requests for comments.

Bradley is scheduled to stand trial next month for Blake’s death and has not yet entered a plea for the other murder charges, according to online court records. This story is still developing, and more updates are expected as the case progresses.

