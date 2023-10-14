United States Accuses North Korea of Sending over a Thousand Containers of Military Equipment to Russia for War in Ukraine

North Korea Sends Over a Thousand Containers of Military Equipment to Russia for Use in Ukraine War, United States Confirms

Washington, United States – The United States has revealed that North Korea has sent more than a thousand containers filled with military equipment and ammunition to Russia. The weapons are allegedly intended for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House, made the announcement during a recent press conference. The transfer of arms follows a meeting between North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in September.

Kirby stated, “Our information indicates that in recent weeks North Korea has provided Russia with more than a thousand containers of military equipment and ammunition.” To support their claim, the White House released images depicting the supposed transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia. The images included a detailed written description indicating that between September 7 and October 1, numerous containers were shipped from the North Korean port city of Najin to Dunay in Russia.

Following the shipping, the containers were reportedly transported via train to a munitions depot located near Tikhoretsk in southwestern Russia. This depot is approximately 290 kilometers away from the Russian border with Ukraine. Kirby condemned North Korea’s decision to supply Russia with military equipment that is used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill civilians, and strengthen Russia’s position in the region.

The White House has also expressed its intent to monitor any further shipments of weapons from North Korea to Russia. Kirby emphasized that Washington is closely watching whether Moscow will indeed provide North Korea with sophisticated missile systems, including surface-to-air and ballistic missiles. North Korea allegedly requires these weapons for its nuclear program due to its less advanced technology in that area.

Furthermore, the United States claims to have already detected Russian ships unloading containers in North Korea, suggesting that these may be the initial deliveries of material from Russia. The US has previously accused North Korea of supplying Russia with ammunition and artillery for the war in Ukraine.

As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to these alarming developments. The United States, along with its allies, is poised to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate actions to address any further escalation.

Share this: Facebook

X

