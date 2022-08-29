29 August 2022 10:05

On August 28, two US missile warships crossed the Taiwan Strait, a sea passage between mainland China and the island of Taiwan, which is 130 to 180 kilometers wide, which is claimed by the Chinese government. It is the first such incident since House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei and the resulting Chinese deployment earlier this month. This is a full-scale test for an extremely sensitive region. The passage of US ships went smoothly despite the presence of eight Chinese navy vessels nearby. This shows that despite the rhetoric and threatening gestures, the two great powers carefully avoid any direct incidents that could trigger an escalation. That’s good news, even if it doesn’t solve anything.





The Americans have specified that their boats have sailed at the same distance from the two coasts, a way to emphasize that they want to abide by the right to free navigation in international waters, guaranteed by the treaties. The stakes in these maneuvers are simple and at the same time considerable. Both China and Taiwan (together with their US ally) want to scrupulously prevent their adversary from changing the status quo in their favor. Beijing wants to avoid at all costs that Taiwan obtains greater international recognition, because the Chinese government considers the island as an integral part of its territory and sooner or later intends to recover it, even by force if necessary. From this assumption derives the anger at Pelosi's visit, to which Beijing has responded with spectacular military dissuasive maneuvers.

The Chinese response to Pelosi’s visit was short-lived

Washington refuses to abandon Taiwan to its fate, which is at the mercy of Chinese pressure. Regular sailing in the Taiwan Strait is one way to remember this stance. Among other things, in recent days there have been other visits by US parliamentarians. The Chinese response to Pelosi’s visit was short-lived. The military maneuvers impressed with their breadth and demonstration of warfare capabilities (the Chinese surrounded the island preventing any supply for days), but they did not cancel Washington’s support for Taiwan and they did not change the balance of forces in favor of China.

In 2020, Beijing announced that it no longer recognized the existence of a “midline” in the center of the Taiwan Strait, which had established itself as a border. In the course of some recent maneuvers, the navy and especially the Chinese air force have repeatedly violated this midline. The United States Navy wanted to show that this frontier still exists. The two powers have made sure to avoid any friction, but obviously this is a dangerous game. The Taiwan Strait remains one of the most explosive places on the planet. (Translation by Andrea Sparacino)