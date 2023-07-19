United States and South Korea Issue Warning to North Korea: Nuclear Attack Could Lead to Regime’s End

Title: United States and South Korea Warn of “End” to Kim Jong-un Regime in Response to Possible North Korean Nuclear Attack

By Yoon Suk Yeol with Joe Biden

Seoul, South Korea – The United States and South Korea issued a strong warning to North Korea on Tuesday, stating that any nuclear attack conducted by the reclusive state or its allies would lead to the ultimate downfall of the Kim Jong-un regime. The stern message came after the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul, which was established as a result of the Washington Declaration signed by Presidents Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

In a joint statement, the White House emphasized that a nuclear attack against the United States or its allies is absolutely unacceptable and would result in the regime’s demise. Both nations highlighted the NCG’s pivotal role in formulating swift, decisive, and overwhelming countermeasures in the event of such an attack.

During the meeting, various measures were discussed to bolster nuclear deterrence and response capabilities. Pledging to strengthen their defense ties, representatives from both countries agreed to undertake concerted efforts within the framework of the NCG. This consultative group, which will convene on a quarterly basis, will be responsible for formulating guidelines and plans to combat potential nuclear threats.

In a significant show of commitment, the United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades. The USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class submarine, arrived at the port of Busan on Tuesday. This historic visit reaffirms the United States‘ commitment to extend deterrence measures and use its full military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to safeguard its allies.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup hailed the submarine visit as a demonstration of the allies’ resolute determination to counter North Korea’s aggressive nuclear ambitions. “It shows the overwhelming capability and posture of the allies against North Korea,” he stated.

The urgency to address North Korea’s nuclear aspirations has intensified following its recent threats of nuclear weapon use and a series of missile tests. Last week, the reclusive nation conducted a second test of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) designed to target the continental United States. In response to the successful launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to further strengthen his country’s nuclear combat capabilities.

The international community has increasingly raised concerns over North Korea’s belligerent actions, as its missile program continues to pose a significant global threat.

As tensions escalate on the Korean Peninsula, the United States and South Korea remain committed to maintaining a strong alliance and deterring North Korean aggression. The NCG will play a crucial role in shaping their defense strategies and ensuring a coordinated response to any potential nuclear attack.

(with information from EFE and AP)

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

