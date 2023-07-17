United States Embassy in Cuba Resumes Consular Services Following Electrical Failure

Suspended US Embassy in Cuba to Resume Consular Services

The United States Embassy in Cuba, which was closed due to an electrical failure, is set to resume its consular services on July 17. The announcement was made through the embassy’s social media platforms on Sunday. It stated, “Remember: Starting this Monday, July 17, the US Embassy in Havana will open at normal hours and consular services will be provided again.”

The temporary closure of the diplomatic headquarters on July 13 and 14 affected several individuals who had scheduled interview appointments. Concerns were raised by some Cubans who were unsure about the rescheduling of their affected appointments, as they did not receive any response from the embassy.

One user queried, “On the 13th and 14th, the Embassy did not provide consular services. For this fact, there are many people pending and concerned about our appointments. Would you be so kind to inform what will happen? Will we be attended to on Monday?” Some individuals stated that they had received new appointment dates via email, as the embassy has done in the past.

Meanwhile, amidst the closure, some residents in Cuba seized the opportunity to voice their concerns regarding pending immigration processes. “God willing that they give the travel permits of those interviewed in February soon, since the medical check-up is due on August 9 and they have already been waiting for 5 months,” wrote one person.

It is worth noting that currently, the United States Embassy in Havana does not process non-immigrant visas, which are in high demand. This is due to the suspension of travel with ESTA permits for Cubans with dual nationality and foreigners who have visited the island since January 2021.

The consular services provided by the United States Embassy in Havana include return visas, passports, reports of birth abroad, and notaries for US citizens. For immigrant visas, services include immediate family, family preference, and fiancé(e) visas. However, routine non-immigrant visas are currently unavailable, with only limited emergency services being provided.

As the US Embassy in Cuba prepares to reopen its doors for consular services, many individuals hope for a smooth and efficient process to address their pending matters.

