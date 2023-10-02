United States Embassy offers employment with millionaire salaries to Colombians

The United States Embassy in Colombia recently announced the new job offers available for Colombians who wish to work for the entity in the coming days and even weeks.

With a public call, interested parties can learn about the professional profiles that the entity is requiring, and they can also find out about the salaries that will be in force for those candidates willing to participate.

It should be noted that the offers are only for people residing in Bogotá, for professionals with different profiles with salaries ranging from 3 to 25 million pesos.

Profiles required by the United States Embassy in Colombia:

1. Renewable Energy Project Management Specialist: They pay a salary between 10 and 17 million pesos per month.

2. Project management specialist in socioeconomic integration: They pay a salary between 15 and 24.9 million pesos per month.

3. Driver: They pay a salary of between 3 million pesos per month.

4. Strategic content coordination assistant: They pay a salary of 4.8 pesos per month.

These offers have been available since September 27 and to apply or be part of the selection process, only applicants who meet the registration requirements will be taken into account through the official link of the entity. (click here).

