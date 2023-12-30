United States reduces sentence of Honduran boss

Honduran Drug Trafficker Negotiates Early Release from US Prison

Honduran citizen Christian Jamil Suazo Sánchez, who was convicted in October 2022 for crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering, has negotiated with the United States Attorney’s Office to reduce his sentence and leave prison earlier than initially scheduled.

Suazo Sánchez, who was linked to capo Fredy Mármol and Kensy Torres, also known as “The Mafia Doll,” was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty before Judge Cecilia Altonaga of the Federal Court of the Southern District of NY.

Originally, Suazo Sánchez was set to be released at the end of 2026. However, with the current agreement, he could be released from prison on October 27, 2025, representing a reduction of more than two years in his sentence.

The reduction in sentence comes as a result of Suazo Sánchez’s active participation as a key collaborator with US prosecutors. His assistance has been fundamental in identifying other Honduran individuals involved in illicit activities related to drug trafficking and money laundering, according to court documents.

The possibility of a sentence reduction is based on “substantial assistance of the defendant,” indicating that Suazo Sánchez will be in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons for a total period of 47 months.

The negotiation and potential early release of Christian Jamil Suazo Sánchez have raised questions and concerns about the extent to which individuals involved in serious criminal activities can benefit from cooperating with law enforcement. This case highlights the complex and often controversial issues surrounding the use of collaboration and plea bargains in criminal cases.