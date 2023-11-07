United States Sanctions 13 Members of Sinaloa Cartel and Four Companies for Drug Trafficking

The United States has taken a major step in the fight against drug trafficking by sanctioning 13 members of the Sinaloa Cartel and four companies based in Sonora, Mexico. The move comes in response to the cartel’s involvement in trafficking fentanyl and other drugs into the United States.

Among those sanctioned is Juan Carlos Morgan Huerta, also known as “Cacayo,” who is the “place boss” of the cartel in Nogales, Sonora. Morgan Huerta is responsible for supervising the trafficking of several tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from Mexico into the United States. He is also a fugitive and has been indicted in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on multiple counts of drug trafficking.

The Treasury Department has also sanctioned several members of Morgan Huerta’s family, including his brothers and uncle, who play a fundamental role in the organization. The United States has made it clear that it will aggressively pursue all complicit operators and facilitators of these illicit fentanyl networks.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most powerful and widespread drug trafficking organizations in the world, according to the Treasury Department. As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and companies located in the United States or in the possession or control of United States persons must be blocked and reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

This action demonstrates the United States‘ commitment to targeting and disrupting the operations of drug trafficking organizations. It sends a strong message that those involved in trafficking drugs to the United States will face consequences for their actions.

The sanctions against the Sinaloa Cartel and its members are a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect the citizens of the United States from the devastating impact of illegal drugs. The Treasury Department’s move is a clear indication that the United States will not tolerate the activities of those who seek to profit from the trafficking of dangerous drugs.

