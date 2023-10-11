United States Social Security Administration Begins Distribution of October 2023 Benefits to Retirees

Retirees to Start Collecting Social Security Benefits This Week

Retirees belonging to the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin receiving their benefits this week. The funds correspond to their October 2023 contributions. However, the amounts distributed will vary based on the age at which individuals retire.

According to the SSA calendar, individuals born between the 1st to the 10th of the month will receive their payments on Wednesday, October 11th. Those born between the 11th and 20th of each month will receive their benefits on the 18th, while individuals born from the 21st to the 31st can expect their payments on October 25th.

The SSA has stated that the monthly payment amounts are determined by various factors, including the number of years of contributions made during the individual’s working period. The value accumulated to benefit from retirement is also taken into account.

For individuals who retired at the age of 62, the monthly payout is set at $2,572.00 USD. This age represents the minimum requirement for qualifying for retirement benefits. Those who retire at the age of 67 can access a monthly payment of $3,627.00 USD, while the maximum monthly benefit of $4,555.00 USD is reached at age 70.

Meanwhile, individuals benefiting from Supplemental Security Income (SSI) did not receive payment in October as they were already paid on September 29th. The decision to provide these payments in advance was due to the fact that September 29th fell on a weekend. SSI beneficiaries can expect their next payment on November 1st.

Despite the current payouts, SSA specialists have highlighted concerns for the future. It has been noted that there will not be sufficient budget to cover all payments by 2034 due to the decreasing number of employees and the increasing number of retirees. Plans are being made to implement new measures over the next decade to address this issue.

