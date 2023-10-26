United States Vows to Bring Perpetrators of Violent Acts in Haiti to Justice

United States Determined to Hold Perpetrators of Violent Acts in Haiti Accountable

Port-au-Prince – In a statement released by the US embassy in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, the United States expressed its determination to hold accountable those responsible for violent acts in Haiti. This comes after an accusation was filed against the leader of a gang for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of two Americans, one of whom was tragically murdered.

The indictment, presented by the Prosecutor’s Office in the District of Columbia, accuses Haitian Vitel’homme Innocent, leader of the Kraze Barye gang, of ordering the kidnapping of Jean Franklin and Marie Odette Franklin from their home in Haiti on October 7, 2022.

On that fateful day, members of the gang forcibly entered the Franklins’ house, attempting to abduct them. Sadly, Marie Odette Franklin lost her life at the hands of the armed group. Her husband was taken captive and remained imprisoned for over two weeks, during which time Vitel’homme Innocent is believed to have participated in demanding a ransom for his release. Finally, on October 28, 2022, Jean Franklin was released after his family paid the demanded ransom.

Today, the US embassy in Haiti took to its social media platforms to share news of the accusation against Vitel’homme Innocent. They reposted a message from Brian Nichols, the US Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, emphasizing that “The United States continues to call for justice in the case of Vitel’homme Innocent and those who perpetuate violence against the Haitian people and American citizens.”

The message further stated, “This action is our latest step to hold accountable those who attack, rape, and murder innocent Haitians. Gangs have no place in Haiti.” This sentiment was echoed by Matthew M. Graves, the prosecutor for the District of Columbia, who assured, “We remain firm in our mission to accuse those who are at the origin of the violent acts committed against American citizens in Haiti (…). The gangs in Haiti and their leaders must be held accountable for their atrocities against innocent civilians. We will use all means to arrest and prosecute those who commit these hateful actions.”

According to Graves, Vitel’homme, who is currently a fugitive and believed to reside in Tabarre, Haiti, faces additional charges in Columbia related to his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of 16 US citizens in the fall of 2021, a case that is currently under investigation.

If found guilty, the leader of the Kraze Barye gang could face a sentence of life imprisonment or even the death penalty. In the fall of 2022, the US State Department announced a reward of up to $1 million for any information leading to the capture of Vitel’homme Innocent.

This latest development demonstrates the United States‘ commitment to seeking justice for its citizens and Haitian people, who continue to suffer at the hands of criminal gangs.

