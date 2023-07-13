Uniting Ethnic Groups and Celebrating Chinese Culture: 7th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Cultural Industry Expo

The 7th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Cultural Industry Expo will be held on July 13 at the Inner Mongolia International Convention and Exhibition Center. This year’s expo, with the theme of “meeting the future of cultural and creative industries in northern Xinjiang”, aims to promote exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups, as well as unite all ethnic groups to forge ahead on a new journey.

The expo will feature four major sections and 12 themed exhibition areas, covering a total exhibition area of ​​20,000 square meters. More than 500 exhibitors from 22 provinces and over 20 countries and regions will participate in the exhibition. The expo will also be presented in the form of “online + offline”, allowing audiences to “scan the code to visit the exhibition” anytime and anywhere.

The expo will showcase the rich cultural heritage of northern Xinjiang, with a focus on the “Northern Xinjiang Culture·Colorful Inner Mongolia” theme exhibition area. This area will display historical and cultural maps, red cultural maps, and tourist boutique route maps, among others. It will also feature various forms of exhibits, such as graphics, videos, physical exhibits, and digital interactive experiences, to showcase the profound historical culture and rich humanistic resources of Inner Mongolia.

Moreover, the expo aims to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning. It will have six exhibition areas specifically designed for exhibitors from other provinces and international exhibitors. Through these areas, the expo seeks to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation between Inner Mongolia, other provinces, and the world. In particular, a Beijing-Mongolia cultural tourism cooperation theme exhibition area will be created to showcase the traditional skills and digital items of Beijing’s cultural heritage.

The expo will also feature national museums from around the country, allowing visitors to experience the cultural and creative works from these museums in real time. Exhibits from Zhejiang Provincial Museum, Shaanxi History Museum, Henan Museum, Jilin Provincial Museum, and Yunnan Provincial Museum will be displayed, providing a glimpse into the national cultural and creative fields.

This year’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Cultural Industry Expo is not only a platform for showcasing the cultural industry’s development in the region, but also an opportunity to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation. It will serve as a link between Inner Mongolia, other provinces, and the world, promoting cultural inheritance and innovation, and building a common spiritual home for the Chinese nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

