IVREA. On Wednesday 21st, at the headquarters of the Uni3 secretariat, in piazza Ottinetti 3, on the first floor, enrollments for the courses of the academic year 2022/2023, the 41st, of the Popular University of the Third Age and Permanent Education of Ivrea.

Until 12 October, the secretariat will be open from Tuesday to Thursday, from 10 to 12 and from 15 to 17, and on Friday and Saturday, from 10 to 12; from 18 October to 11 November, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 to 12, and Thursday, from 10 to 12 and from 15 to 17; from November 15th, Wednesday, from 10 to 12, and Thursday, from 15 to 17. All citizens who have reached the age of 30 can register, regardless of level of education, place of birth or residence.

the presentation

Last Friday 16, in a crowded Mozart Auditorium, the presentation of the program of activities for the new academic year took place, including 30 conferences (Learn by listening), 3 book presentations and 57 courses, workshops and activities (Learn by doing). The annual membership fee is set at 50 euros and entitles you to attend all conferences and take part in the life of the association. The fee includes accident insurance and civil liability insurance. To register for courses, workshops and activities, specific supplements are required, the amount of which is indicated on the registration form. As for the conferences, the news will be: Appointments with science, Diaries of a researcher, Italian woman and bizarre female political discourse in Rome (1848-1849), Financial education, Feng Shui, Costantino Nigra Library of Ivrea, Insurance , Medicine-health-wellness, Dante’s path.

the board

On the Mozart stage, at the speakers’ table, the entire board of directors (in office until 2024), with, alongside the president Anna Marta, the vice president Alessandro Cognigni, the treasurer Giovanni Caffaro, the secretary Giuseppina Riolo and the directors Ezio Gamerro, Barbara Manucci and Antonio Sapone. At the beginning, the greetings of the mayor, Stefano Sertoli, who praised this reality, wishing it the best fortunes for the next academic year, and of the bishop, Edoardo Aldo Cerrato, who took leave early from a previous commitment to be able to be at Mozart, in this launch of cultural and recreational activities so important for those who follow and participate in them.

the blows of the pandemic

As for the final statement of the financial year 2021-2022, the treasurer Caffaro recalled: “Our 40th year, after 2 years of forced inactivity for Covid19, took place almost regularly for training activities, laboratories and activities motor. All courses and workshops already planned and paid for by the members in the past years have been rescheduled for free. From the analysis of the financial statements for this year, we must note that there was still a very noticeable reduction in the number of enrollments, which went from 538 to 317. There was also a related modest reduction in the number of enrollments in courses, workshops and activities, whose collection goes from 26,770 euros to 23,750 euros, with a reduction of 3,020 euros. The financial year closed, therefore, with a deficit of 54,008.95 euros mainly due to the difficulties deriving from the two years of the pandemic, with the significant increase in the costs of teachers and general expenses also incurred for the free rescheduling of suspended courses. The deficit is covered by the assets accumulated in the previous 39 years, which therefore went from 92,473.07 euros to 38,464.12 euros ”. At the end of the communications from the board and the presentation of the new academic year, with the delivery of the booklets containing all the relevant information, Ivana Bo and Debora Bocchiardo, teachers of two new courses, respectively Feng Shui and Creative Writing, intervened. The final hope of president Marta was that of an increase in registrations that would increase participation in the pre-Covid era and honors the fact that the Uni3 offer from Ivrea has always managed to maintain, despite adversity, the high quality ever.